2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!

The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced!

So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and tweak the list of events and pumpkin patches as 2022 dates are announced, but check out some that have piqued our interest so far! And keep checking back for more pumpkin patches. Happy haunting…we mean, hunting!

There are three BIG sections on this page for you to explore:

Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and more Pumpkin Patches in Tampa Bay Halloween Events at Theme Parks and Attractions Fall Festivals, Halloween-themed, and Trick-or-Treating Events in Tampa Bay

2022 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes in the

Tampa Bay Area:

(Listed in order of opening date. Dates, times and ticket prices are subject to change. Check with your chosen farm’s social media sites before you go because some do sell out of tickets on certain days.)

Harvest Holler Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Polk City

September 16-November 14, 2022 | Fri-Sun

950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL 33868

Cost: $15 ages 13-64, $12 ages 2-12, seniors 65+, and active-duty military

Come out for a fun fall tradition and stroll the fields of this year’s corn maze and pumpkin patch at Harvest Holler Farm, a working family farm! You can explore the pumpkin patch, go on a hayride, enjoy some country eats, meet live farm animals and more! There’s also a cow train, corn hole and many more activities besides just the pumpkin patch.

Raprager Family Farm Fall Pumpkin Festival

September 17 -November 13, 2022 on Fridays-Sundays. Soft opening on September 17 and official opening is September 24.

16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa, Florida, 33556

Cost: $15.25-$16.95 depending on day when purchased in advance for ages 3 and up, children 2 and under are free. Parking is free.

Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Festival is BACK for 2022 with even more fall fun on the farm! There are new attractions this year including axe throwing, pumpkin painting, a 900ft inflatable maze, baby cow, and more. The haunted barn is back along with the hay rides, petting zoo, hay chute slide, and other favorites.

Sweetfields Farm Fall Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze and Farm Activities

September 24-November 6, 2022 -select days

17250 Benes Roush Rd. Masaryktown, Fl 34604

Cost: $10.75 + tax ages 3 and up, 2 and under are free

Come out for corn maze fun at Sweetfields Farm in Masaryktown, but stay for the Pitcher Pump Duck Race, hayride, pumpkin patch, farm animals and free craft of the season. Buy your tickets ahead of time to secure your spot because this event often sells out.

20th Annual Brooksville Pumpkin Patch

September 30 – October 30, 2022, Fri: 4pm-9pm, Sat: 10am-5pm, and Sun: 1pm-5pm

475 North Avenue West, Brooksville, FL 34601

The Brooksville pumpkin patch has hundreds–if not thousands of pumpkins–to choose from! The farm says most of their pumpkin deliveries are a few days off the vine, so they should last you through the holiday…and maybe even grab some cute ones for decor for Thanksgiving. They also have food vendors, produce, a petting zoo, tortoise experience, and more. On select dates, Cinderella, Spiderman, and Captain Marvel will even be visiting!

HarvestMoon Farm Pumpkin Patch

October 1-November 6, 2022, Wed-Fri: 10am-2pm, Sat-Sun: 10am-5pm

15990 Stur St., Masaryktown, FL 34604

Cost: $14.95 + tax ages 3 and up Sat-Sun, $11.95 on weekdays

You’ll want to pre-purchase a ticket online to secure your spot to navigate the 5-acre corn maze, explore the many attractions like a cow train, pedal cars, and barnyard games. There’s also a petting farm and tree house. Bring some extra cash in case the little ones decide they want to participate in gem mining or even pick out their own pumpkins in the pumpkin patch! They even host a Flashlight Night and Haunted Trail (separate admission required). Learn morel harvestmoonfl.com

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

October 1-October 23, 2022, Sat-Sun: 10am-5pm

6151 Varn Road, Plant City, FL 33565 (NEW LOCATION this year!)

Cost: $11 ages 18 and up, $10 ages 3-17

Take part in exciting, family-friendly fall games and activities during the annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze! Navigate the corn maze and see how quickly and you can find your way through and then go check out the duck races, challenge your kids to a game of corn hole, go on a hayride, and select the perfect pumpkin patch pumpkin for your front porch in Tampa!

Kerby’s Nursery Pumpkin Patch in Seffner

Opens October 1, 2022 Monday-Saturday from 9:00 am-5:30 pm and Sun from 11 am-4 pm

2311 S. Parsons Avenue, Seffner

Kerby’s Nursery has a variety of beautiful pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, mums and more! And don’t forget to snap a photo in front of the pumpkin wall!

Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot Pumpkin Patch

October 1-31, 2022 Mon-Fri: 1pm-8pm, Sat-Sun: 9am-9pm

106 E Lumsden Avenue, Brandon, FL

Cost: Pumpkins $3 and up

It’s not officially fall until you’ve visited our pumpkin patch in October! Bring your friends and family out to wander through our rows of pie pumpkins, mini pumpkins, white pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, highly stacked hay bales, garden mums and much more. Bring the whole family and take as many photos as you like!

Frazier Farms Fall Festival and Corn Fest in Brooksville

October 1-23, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays

20175 Manecke Road, Brooksville, FL 34601

Cost: Free parking and entry, but you can purchase a $20 wristband for activities

There will be lots of kids games, big kids games, corn hole, pumpkin painting, hay rides, “Moo” train barrel ride, a wide variety of craft & food vendors, shaved ice, ice cream, corn shucking contests and a pumpkin patch!

St Pete Pier Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch

October 8 and 9, 2022 (Pumpkin patch open on select days Oct 8-16)

St Pete Pier

Cost: FREE to attend

Celebrate the season at the area’s only beach front Fall Festival at the St. Pete Pier! The Fall Festival will have plenty of pumpkins in the pumpkin patch, live music, kids activities and more. While the event is free to attend, there might be a fee to participate in some activities and to park. The pumpkin patch will be open on select days October 8-16 in the family park area.

DK Festival Farm Pumpkin Patch

October 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, and 29, 2022 from 10am-3pm, Trick-or-Treat on Oct 30

1750 Lake Ave SE, Largo, FL 33771

Cost: $10

Explore and pick up a pumpkin at their pumpkin patch, take a hayride, and enjoy the great fall decorations or hang with some new friends at the petting zoo. There’s a ton more to do and lots of fun for the whole family.

Hunsader Farms Pumpkin Patch Festival

October 15-30, 2022 on Saturdays and Sundays 9am-5pm

5500 C.R. 675, Bradenton, FL 34211

Cost: $15 ages 11 and up, children under 10 are free. $5 for parking

Make the drive south of Tampa Bay to experience the 30th annual Pumpkin Patch Festival on select weekends in October. There will be hayrides, a petting zoo, games, pumpkin patch and more! The main attraction is the corn maze which is an additional $2 per person. Make sure to bring cash for other cool activities like a children’s train ride, Butterfly Experience, zip line and more! Hunsaderfarms.com

Green Acres Farm Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch

October 22 and 23, 2022

17500 Elridge Avenue, Spring Hill

Cost: TBD

Green Acres Farm in Spring Hill is hosting its first Fall Festival and they can’t wait to host you for a day on the farm with local vendors, pumpkin patch and food trucks. The is the same location as the You Pick Blueberries farm you may be familiar with already.

Pumpkin Patch Express (Florida Railroad Museum)

October 22, 23, 29 and 30, 2022 at various times | Tickets are sale now as of July 13, 2022 at noon

12210 83rd St East Parrish, FL 34219

Cost: Tickets start at $17.25

The Florida Railroad Museum is calling “all aboard” for young and old train enthusiasts as you embark on the Pumpkin Patch Express to a field full of pumpkins to pick, as well as kid-friendly activities on your 2.5 hour journey. Children are invited to pick their own pumpkin to take home. Everyone is also invited to participate in other crafts and activities

Our Favorite Halloween Events at Theme Parks and Attractions in 2022:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom

August 12-October 31, 2022, various nights

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is FINALLY BACK after a two-year hiatus and we couldn’t be more excited. You can expect all of the returning favorites included the Boo-to-You Parade and live shows featuring the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. We’re sharing our favorite tings about Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to help you plan!

Brick or Treat Monster Party at LEGOLAND Florida

Weekends September 24-October 30, 2022

Cost: Included with daily admission

Enjoy a Halloween party built just for kids at LEGOLAND Florida Resort in Winter Haven. Kids can enjoy spooky LEGO building activities, trick-or-treating at MORE candy stations than ever before, NEW character meet-and-greets, and MORE.

Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa at Lowry Park

Select Nights in October 2022, 4pm-10pm

Cost: TBA

Tampa Bay’s number one family Halloween event returns this October! Creatures of the Night at ZooTampa is full of eerie family fun for everyone! Ghouls and goblins of all ages can enjoy howling outdoor experiences, mischievous characters, creepy culinary treats, and much more! This year’s event features the Swamp Witch, a mysterious new resident who is looking to make a deal. Are you brave enough to enter her marsh and make a bargain with her no matter the cost? Creatures of the Night is free for ZooTampa Members and there’s a Members Only Preview Night on September 30, so it pays to be a ZooTampa Member!

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

Select Nights September 9- October 31, 2022, Fri & Sat: 7pm-1am, Thurs & Sun: 7pm-12am

Cost: Tickets start at $41.99

Experience terrors around every corner at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Meet up with hundreds of roaming creatures, terrifying outdoor scare zones, including and returning favorite haunted houses including the “Witch of the Woods” The Forgotten! There will also be live, interactive entertainment and Bier Fest will be open for you to explore too! Tickets are a must to secure your spot!

Spooktacular at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Saturdays and Sundays Oct 10- 30, 2022

Cost: Included with theme park admission

Celebrate Halloween and more kid-friendly fun along with trick-or-treating during this new Spooktacular event at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay!

Boos and Bubbles at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

October 14-October 29, 2022, Friday and Saturday evenings. Fri: 5pm-8pm, Sat: 4pm-8pm

Cost: Included with daily admission.

This is a brand new event at Clearwater Marine Aquarium where families can experience this CMA themed fall festival among billions of bubbles! There will be a dance party and there will be plenty of photo opps at the unique Halloween event.

Tampa Theatre Ghosts of Tampa Tour

October 16-31, 2022, various times

Cost: see website for details

Tampa’s most historic (and haunted!) movie palace is offering 90 minute tours where you’ll learn their haunting tales of the spirits that are said to still roam the historic theater. For more information, prices, and times, visit Tampa Theatre online.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Halloween Spooktacular

September 17-October 31, 2022, During Normal Park Hours

Cost: Included with daily admission

Kids can dress in their favorite Halloween costume to safely trick-or-treat at SeaWorld Orlando and meet up with everyone’s favorite neighbors on Sesame Street as The Count, Elmo, Abby, and others! seaworldorlando.com

MORE Fall Festivals, Halloween and Trick-or-Treating Events in the Tampa Bay Area:

House Power for Kids and Animal Sanctuary 15th annual Fall Festival fundraiser

Saturdays & Sundays in October 1-October 31, 2022 11am-5pm

8005 Racetrack Rd., Tampa, FL 33635

Cost: $15 admission, $1 parking

Bring the family out for a day of fun, while supporting a non-profit animal sanctuary right outside the Westchase area. The festival includes pony, train and hay rides, as well as farm animals. Fall games and bon fire, which includes marshmallows. Proceeds go to the animal rescue and sanctuary.

UNDead in the Water at the American Victory Ship in Tampa

Fridays & Saturdays in October 2022

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL

Cost: $20-$25 (plus tax) general admission, $18-$23 (plus tax) military

UNDead in the Water is back at Sparkman Wharf! Traverse multiple decks of this historic WWII cargo ship armed only with nerves of steel and a will to survive. Avoid being eaten by the infected zombie stowaways while the Ripper Squad Decontamination Crew fights for humanity’s very survival! Alas, no pumpkin patch here. This is best for kids older than 11 years old due to the fright factor.

Scarecrow Festival at the Pioneer Florida Museum

October 5, 2022, 9am-5pm

15602 Pioneer Museum Rd., Dade City, FL 33523

Cost: $5 students ages 5 and up, $10 adult

Take part in fall games and activities as a family at Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City. Paint a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, make a scarecrow, visit the petting zoo, take a pony ride, pose for a photo with a scarecrow, touch a truck, get your face painted and go on carnival rides and more! No pets, coolers, food or beverages allowed.

Haunted River Tours with Pirate Water Taxi

October 7-30, 2022, select days various hours

Convention Center/ Marriott Water Street (Stop 7 location)

Cost: $30 adult, $20 children ages 2-12 (includes all-day hop on/hop off)

Join Pirate Water Taxi’s crew for an entertaining evening with tales of ghosts along the Hillsborough River. Each tour will be led by two dead-lightful docents who will tell eerie stories of Tampa’s past. Admission is included with a regular daily hop-on, hop-off pass. Haunted River Tours are family friendly and all ages welcomed!

Shimmering Lights Fall Festival

Select nights October 7-31, 2022, 7pm-10pm

2302 N. Dover Rd, Dover, FL 33527

Cost: $7.50 ages 3 and up in advance and $8.50 at gate

This is a unique way to celebrate the fall season on the farm! Sun Kisses Acres is teaming up with Nights of Shimmering Lights to create a 1/4 mile walk through trail featuring beautiful lights, music, games, hay rides, pumpkin patches and foam Olay area on select nights, and more! The light trail is not-so-scary and suitable for kids of all ages!

*Walking trail is not suitable or accessible for wheelchairs or strollers.

Fall Spooktacular at Brandon Park and Recreation Center

October 8, 2022 from 10 am-1 pm

Cost: FREE

510 E Sadie Street, Brandon

Join the Tampa Bay Moms Group and Hillsborough County for the Fall Spooktacular that will feature crafts and games, a bounce house, costume parade, and more! This is a free event!

Oktoberfest at Starkey Market

Oktoberfest at Starkey Market

October 21-23,2022, Friday-Sunday

Cost: $10

Starkey Market, New Port Richey

Tis the season to Wiesn! Bring the whole family to celebrate Oktoberfest at this 3-day event! There will be live music, entertainment, and games along with competitions such as keg throwing, stein holding, and brat-eating. Their barn will be open and serving up a wide selection of Oktoberfest style beers and the Kielbasa bus will be on-site along with plenty of traditional German food!

Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park

October 21-22, 2022 from 6pm-10pm

Cost: $10 for ages 13 and older

Hillsborough River State Park

The Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society is hosting a haunted trail at the park along with a costume contest, live music and treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating! Learn more about the Haunted Woods at Hillsborough River State Park here.

Pumpkin Fest 2022 at Florida Botanical Gardens

October 22 and 23, 2022 from 12pm-4pm

12211 Walsingham Rd., Largo, FL 33774

Cost: Free admission, $10 per pumpkin

The 7th Annual Pumpkin Fest returns to Florida Botanical Gardens with a pumpkin patch, pumpkin carving, spooky actives and more. Enter the event through the Walsingham Rd entrance. You can learn more about Pumpkin Fest at the Florida Botanical Gardens here.

Pumpkin Carving Workshop at Largo Community Center

October 22, 2022 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm

400 Alt Keene Road, Largo

Cost: $10

per person

Come on out to the Largo Community Center to carve a pumpkin with all the tools you’ll need on hand along with some expert tips on how to carve a pumpkin.

Fall Fest at Scars Farm in Bartow

October 22, 2022 from 10 am-5 pm

Cost: $8 per person (pre-registration) or $15 at the gate

777 Alturas Road, Bartow

Head to Scars Farm in Bartow to experience a market with local vendors selling local food, meats, and more. There will also be farm animals for kids to meet and a pumpkin patch for photos.

Cracker Country Living History Museum Presents Fourth Annual Tale Tales of Old Florida

Octobe r 22, 2022, 6:45pm

Florida State Fairgrounds

Cost: $15 per person when purchased in advance, $8 parking per car

Explore Tampa’s 19th century living history museum by night. Along the way, meet storytellers who will spin wild yarns about a few of Florida’s unexplained oddities! A little scary, a little funny and always family friendly, the Tall Tales tour is a Florida history adventure by lantern light. Guests are invited to come early and enjoy Victorian games and activities before their tour begins. Afterward, have a complimentary snack and do some holiday shopping in the General Store. Tours last 60 minutes. Not recommended for children under 6.

Trick-or-Treat Trail at Largo Central Park

October 28, 2022, 5:30pm

201 Highland Ave, Largo, FL

Cost: Free for the first 1,500 kids on sight (under 12)

Bring your kiddos dressed in their Halloween costumes for a night of trick-or-treating around Largo City Hall. Bags and candy will be provided. This is an outdoor event. Learn more at playlargo.com.

6th Annual Trick or Treat on the Riverwalk in Tampa and Lighted Boat Parade

October 29, 2022 4om 4pm-7pm

Downtown Tampa

Cost: FREE

Trick or treating on the Riverwalk is back where kids and their families can visit 50 different treat stations while enjoying other fun activities including the annual Halloween Lighted Boat Parade which starts at 6:30pm, benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

18th Annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival

October 29-30, 2022 (daily times vary)

Cost: $7-$10

Tampa Premium Outlets

The North Tampa Bay Chamber’s 18th Annual Wesley Chapel Fall Festival returns this year with live music and entertainment, crafters, pet costume contest, pumpkin patch, and Halloween activities including a free Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween at 4pm. They will also have the World’s Largest Food Truck Rally with over 50 national food trucks! Taking place this year at the Tampa Premium Outlets, admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Halloween on Central in St Pete 2022

October 30, 2022 from noon-5:00 pm

Cost: Free

Central Ave in St. Pete between MLK and 31st St S

Halloween on Central is back for 2022! 22 blocks in St. Pete will be closed to traffic for a chance for families to trick or treat in the street! There will also be costume contests and festival activities. This is a partnership between SunRunner The EDGE District, Grand Central District and St Pete Pride, and PTSA.

Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City

Select nights September 9-October 31, 2022, Select Nights

27839 St. Joe Rd., Dade City, FL 33525

Cost: $24.95-$35.95 ($5 extra per ticket at box office)

It’s officially that time of year! Scream-A-Geddon is returning to Dade City to terrify guests once again with haunted house attractions and creepy crawlies wandering the grounds to give you your first frights of the season. There are a total of SIX attractions to terrify you including NEW ones. *Please don’t bring little kiddos to this—it’s quite intense and there’s no pumpkin patch here.

