European research group looking to transform diagnostic quality of MRI images

By Nuala Moran
bioworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON – A pan European research project is working with manufacturers and clinicians to set measurement standards that will transform magnetic resonance images from 2D and pictorial, to 3D and quantitative, significantly increasing their diagnostic power. The project, led by the U.K. metrology body, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), aims to introduce consistency and specificity for diagnosing specific conditions, by setting independently verifiable ways of noninvasively measuring lesions and the composition of different tissues and organs.

www.bioworld.com

bioworld.com

U.K. government eyes inventorship status in 10-year ‘global AI superpower’ plan

The U.K. government has doubled down on its overarching strategy for artificial intelligence (AI) with a 10-year plan to sustain the nation’s place in the global AI race. One of the key considerations in this plan is to revisit the criteria for status as an inventor, a clear nod to the dilemma presented by proponents of allowing the DABUS algorithm to be named as an inventor.
U.K.
Sourcing Journal

Browzwear, Otto Open 3D Design Training Centers in Bangladesh, China

The facilities, called digi-hubs, will provide upskilling and peer-to-peer sharing to the garment industry in both countries. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Development and validation of diagnostic SNP markers for quality control genotyping in a collection of four rice (Oryza) species

Morphological identification of closely related rice species, particularly those in the Oryza AA genome group, presents major challenges and often results in cases of misidentification. Recent work by this group identified diagnostic single nucleotide polymorphic (SNP) markers specific for several rice species and subspecies based on DArTseq next-generation sequencing technology (“DArTseq”). These SNPs can be used for quality control (QC) analysis in rice breeding and germplasm maintenance programs. Here, we present the DArTseq-based diagnostic SNPs converted into Kompetitive allele-specific PCR (KASPar or KASP) assays and validation data for a subset of them; these can be used for low-cost routine genotyping quality control (QC) analysis. Of the 224 species/subspecies’ diagnostic SNPs tested, 158 of them produced working KASP assays, a conversion success rate of 70%. Two validation experiments were run with 87 of the 158 SNP markers to ensure that the assays amplified, were polymorphic, and distinguished the five species/subspecies tested. Based on these validation test results, we recommend a panel of 36 SNP markers that clearly delineate O. barthii, O. glaberrima, O. longistaminata, O. sativa spp. indica and japonica. The KASP assays provide a flexible, rapid turnaround and cost-effective tool to facilitate germplasm curation and management of these four Oryza AA genome species across multiple genebanks.
WILDLIFE
Medagadget.com

Medical Dynamometer Market Research and Development initiatives, and increase in Demand for Diagnostic Devices Drive Growth

Medical Dynamometers are medical devices which measures the muscles along with the bones and neurones. It is a clinical device, used for measuring the strength of the patient’s hand to evaluate the trauma or dysfunction of hand and also to determine how a patient is answering for ongoing treatment and therapy. It is also utilized for clinical decision making and outcome assessment of pathologies such as tendon injury of the hand, carpal tunnel syndrome, neuromuscular disorder, and nerve injury. Different kinds of clinical dynamometers are utilized, for example, hand dynamometers, wrist dynamometer, pinch dynamometer and inclinometers. These gadgets are utilized to test the muscle strength of hand, grip strength, pinch strength, and furthermore measure the range of motion. Clinical dynamometer is a substitute in contrast to physiotherapy treatment for those experiencing different joint, muscle, and ligament issues. These medical devices efficient in rapid pain management and agility restoration.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Research Group#Mri#Diagnostic#3d
MedicalXpress

Researchers use deep learning to enhance cancer diagnostic tools

Yi "Edwin" Sun, a Ph.D. candidate in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and member of the Beckman Institute's Biophotonics Imaging Laboratory headed by Stephen Boppart, explored how deep learning methods can make polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography, or PS-OCT, more cost-effective and better equipped to diagnose cancer in biological tissues.
SCIENCE
Reuters

EU reviewing data on Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The European Union's (EU) drug regulator said on Monday it was evaluating whether a booster dose of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine could be given at least six months after the second shot of the two-dose course in people over 12 years of age. The review by...
PHARMACEUTICALS
sanjuanjournal.com

Transformative tools and integrative imaging | Tide Bite

I have had the opportunity to study a diversity of structures and critters – from teeth and body armor like tough scales, to softer tissues like lips and the discs of fishes that suck onto surfaces. Each project requires a set of imaging tools that reveal hard and soft anatomy in different ways. One of the great joys of my work is translating careful observations of anatomy into beautiful images and figures. 2D visualization like histology and photography let me see the world through clearly arranged points of view, while 3D imaging shows me context and relationships.
SCIENCE
uams.edu

Brain Imaging Research Center Installs New MRI Scanner

Sept. 14, 2021 | The Helen L. Porter and James T. Dyke Brain Imaging Research Center, located in UAMS’ Psychiatric Research Institute, relies on state-of-the-art equipment to conduct advanced research studies that map human brain function. To maintain its cutting-edge research efforts, the Brain Imaging Research Center replaced its current...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bioworld.com

Zilia secures C$4M in seed funding for entry to ocular diagnostics market

TORONTO – Zilia Inc. has raised C$4 million (US$3.16 million) in seed financing to push new ocular diagnostic technology to regulatory finish lines in the U.S., Canada and eventually Europe. Zilia co-founder and CEO Patrick Sauvageau said the Zilia Ocular is alone in measuring oxygen saturation in the eye, an important biomarker for eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bioworld.com

European Commission cracks down on Illumina over early closure of Grail acquisition

Illumina Inc.’s troubled takeover of Grail Inc. is facing further backlash from the European Commission (EC) after the regulator issued a statement of objections to the companies following their alleged breach of the EU Merger Regulation. Illumina’s acquisition of Grail has faced scrutiny from regulators since it was first announced due to concerns the deal could curb innovation and competition.
BUSINESS
bioworld.com

Startup Accession aiming to create new generation of immunotherapy

LONDON – The scientific pioneer behind T-cell receptors has taken the helm of a new biotech he believes has the technology to overcome current shortcomings of cancer immunotherapy. Bent Jakobsen, co-founder and long-term chief scientific officer of Immunocore plc and of CAR T-cell specialist Adaptimmune plc, is now CEO of Accession Therapeutics Ltd., set up to develop what is claimed as the first oncolytic virus to be genetically engineered to exclusively infect cancer cells.
CANCER
bioworld.com

Delix raises $70M for quest to deliver psychedelics' benefits without the trip

Preclinical neuroscience firm Delix Therapeutics Inc., a startup developing non-hallucinogenic analogues of psychedelics, has closed a $70 million series A financing. The new funds will help the Boston-based company advance two lead candidates through phase I trials, DLX-1 and DLX-7, with studies planned for starts in late 2022 or early 2023.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Looking for transformative travel? Keep these six stages in mind

After a cooped-up year, Americans are hungry to travel. Passport offices are overwhelmed with applications. In July, airlines scheduled and operated the highest number of flights since the pandemic began, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Record numbers of travelers visited the U.S. national parks this summer, after a nearly 28% drop due to the pandemic.
TRAVEL
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
ScienceAlert

This Microchip With Wings Is The Smallest Flying Structure Humans Have Ever Built

Now, perhaps more than ever, engineers and scientists have been taking inspiration from nature when developing new technologies. This is also true for the smallest flying structure humans have built to date. Inspired by the way trees like maples disperse their seeds using little more than a stiff breeze, researchers developed a range of tiny flying microchips, the smallest one hardly bigger than a grain of sand. This flying microchip or 'microflier' catches wind and spins like a helicopter towards the ground.  The microfliers, designed by a team at Northwestern University in Illinois, can be packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors, power sources, antennas for...
ENGINEERING
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH

