Ithaca College's Al-Anon Group is resuming in-person meetings!. The South Hill Higher Ground Al-Anon Group, which has been meeting on Zoom throughout the pandemic, is happy to announce that it's returning to in-person! Meetings will resume in the Phillips Room of Muller Chapel on Wednesdays from 12 to 12:50 PM. Students, staff, faculty, and community members are welcome. Participants must be masked and are asked to practice social distancing.