As we head toward the annual Supercomputing Conference season we wanted to take a moment for a level-set on exascale. There has been much talk about reaching this pinnacle over the last several years and while plenty of centers say they have reached exascale, that is only for single-precision peak theoretical performance. Entire countries have made the exascale claim as well, noting that their combined compute power is exascale. Neither of these count, at least by the standard definition. A true exascale system is measured in peak double-precision floating point and is a single, networked system.

