Troy, VA

Stephen Pollock digs into Cherry Red, September 30

wtju.net
 4 days ago

Stephen Pollock, guitarist and leader of Cherry Red, the best Rolling Stones cover band in central Virginia, will join the Juddermeister on Induced to Judder September 30th at 9pm. Stephen will be promoting a special show the band will be performing paying tribute to Charlie Watts who recently passed away. This event will be held Friday, October 1, at Luna Azul Farms in Troy, VA. Join us to learn more about the band, special repertoire, and the concert.

www.wtju.net

