DHT-based Communications Survey: Architectures and Use Cases
Several distributed system paradigms utilize Distributed Hash Tables (DHTs) to realize structured peer-to-peer (P2P) overlays. DHT structures arise as the most commonly used organizations for peers that can efficiently perform crucial services such as data storage, replication, query resolution, and load balancing. With the advances in various distributed system technologies, novel and efficient solutions based on DHTs emerge and play critical roles in system design. DHT-based methods and communications have been proposed to address challenges such as scalability, availability, reliability and performance, by considering unique characteristics of these technologies. In this article, we propose a classification of the state-of-the-art DHT-based methods focusing on their system architecture, communication, routing and technological aspects across various system domains. To the best of our knowledge, there is no comprehensive survey on DHT-based applications from system architecture and communication perspectives that spans various domains of recent distributed system technologies. We investigate the recently emerged DHT-based solutions in the seven key domains of edge and fog computing, cloud computing, blockchain, the Internet of Things (IoT), Online Social Networks (OSNs), Mobile Ad Hoc Networks (MANETs), and Vehicular Ad Hoc Networks (VANETs). In contrast to the existing surveys, our study goes beyond the commonly known DHT methods such as storage, routing, and lookup, and identifies diverse DHT-based solutions including but not limited to aggregation, task scheduling, resource management and discovery, clustering and group management, federation, data dependency management, and data transmission. Furthermore, we identify open problems and discuss future research guidelines for each domain.arxiv.org
