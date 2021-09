A New York high school football player died this week following a head injury he suffered during a game last week. In a Facebook post, Tyler Christman’s father, Jason, wrote, “We all prayed for a miracle to happen for you to be saved. Sadly, the damage was just too much.” Tuesday afternoon, Tyler was on life support and his family took part in what’s known as a hero walk, a ceremonial event to honor a patient before an organ donation, 7 News reported.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 DAYS AGO