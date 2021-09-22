Time To Say Goodbye To The Everything Bubble

We students talk a lot about the Swarthmore “bubble” — that invisible structure that. keeps us isolated from the outside world in our ivory tower of academia. Yes, we sometimes venture into Philly and Chester and the surrounding community, but by and large, we remain insulated in our stressful, but comparatively comfortable, world of classes and extracurriculars. Our complaints and griefs center around tricky problem sets and headache-inducing papers. At least, this is the reality that we project as a community, the reality that we talk about in our day-to-day conversations with friends and classmates. Yet, the idea of this “bubble” is an illusion. Many of us do not and cannot live in the luxury of the “bubble,” even if there were no pandemic to worry about. We as a community need to recognize that and acknowledge the multitude of apocalyptic, devastating challenges we are facing and internally coping on a daily basis.

SWARTHMORE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO