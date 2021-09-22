CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Time To Say Goodbye To The Everything Bubble

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the autumn of 2021 be the end of the everything bubble?. Are investment markets very soon coming to the end of market insanity?. Since there is very little sanity left in markets or the in the world economy, we have now reached a point where we must accept madness as sanity, as George Bernard Shaw said:

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
swarthmorephoenix.com

No, We Are Not Okay: It is Time We Pop the Bubble

We students talk a lot about the Swarthmore “bubble” — that invisible structure that. keeps us isolated from the outside world in our ivory tower of academia. Yes, we sometimes venture into Philly and Chester and the surrounding community, but by and large, we remain insulated in our stressful, but comparatively comfortable, world of classes and extracurriculars. Our complaints and griefs center around tricky problem sets and headache-inducing papers. At least, this is the reality that we project as a community, the reality that we talk about in our day-to-day conversations with friends and classmates. Yet, the idea of this “bubble” is an illusion. Many of us do not and cannot live in the luxury of the “bubble,” even if there were no pandemic to worry about. We as a community need to recognize that and acknowledge the multitude of apocalyptic, devastating challenges we are facing and internally coping on a daily basis.
SWARTHMORE, PA
The Atlantic

Say Goodbye to Your Manager

America has too many managers. In a 2016 Harvard Business Review analysis, two writers calculated the annual cost of excess corporate bureaucracy as about $3 trillion, with an average of one manager per every 4.7 workers. Their story mentioned several case studies—a successful GE plant with 300 technicians and a single supervisor, a Swedish bank with 12,000 workers and three levels of hierarchy—that showed that reducing the number of managers usually led to more productivity and profit. And yet, at the time of the story, 17.6 percent of the U.S. workforce (and 30 percent of the workforce’s compensation) was made up of managers and administrators—an alarming statistic that shows how bloated America’s management ranks had become.
NFL
Reuters

ARK's Cathie Wood says Wall Street not in a bubble

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood, head of ARK Invest, on Wednesday said she believed the U.S. stock market is not overvalued, and she talked up Tesla (TSLA.O), her largest holding. “We are not in a bubble, that I know," Wood said, speaking virtually at a Morningstar...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande fuels concerns over China's housing bubble

A state crackdown on China's colossal property market has helped send one of its biggest developers to the brink of collapse, and analysts warn the fallout could lead to the bursting of a bubble that has been building for more than two decades. China's property market has been a critical part of the economy, as Beijing's promise to improve people's living standards translated into new homes that in turn fuelled massive construction. Hundreds of millions of middle-class Chinese see property as a key family asset and status symbol. China's housing scene took off after key 1998 market reforms that boosted the private market from employer-designated homes -- rocketing in a breathtaking building boom on the back of rapid urbanisation and wealth accumulation.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Time To Say Goodbye#Spac#Blank Cheque Companies#Nasdaq
MarketWatch

Bond yields keep climbing with 30-year pushing further past 2%

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond pushed further past 2% early Wednesday, last up 6 basis points to 2.05%, a level not seen since June. The 10-year was yielding 1.533%, up 5 basis points, also hovering at levels not seen since June. Yields have been climbing since last week's Federal Reserve decision.
MARKETS
nystateofpolitics.com

SUNY economist warns no action on debt ceiling could cost regular Americans

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The political conversations about if and how to suspend the United States debt ceiling are currently being tied to future spending, including upcoming budget and infrastructure package votes. However, SUNY economist Fred Floss believes that in reality, the issues should be separate because the country's debt is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Argentina
MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

From Roald Dahl to Studio Space, Netflix’s Reverse British Invasion Is a Mixed Blessing

It is no coincidence that Netflix’s most headline-grabbing acquisitions in recent years have both been U.K.-based properties: from the Roald Dahl Story Company, which owns the deceased author’s beloved stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” to the acquisition of “Kickass” creator Mark Millar’s comics publisher Millarworld in 2017. Because, as the Emmys demonstrated earlier this month when “The Crown” won no less than seven awards, the “special relationship” between Netflix and the U.K. has never been stronger. Many of the streamer’s most popular shows are British-based, from “Bridgerton” to “Sex Education” to “The Witcher,” and the streamer has committed...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy