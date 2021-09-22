SC Philharmonic Celebrates Return to its “Groove” With Launch of the 2021/2022 Masterworks Series

With its interestingly varied concert on Sunday afternoon at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, the Chicago Philharmonic became the first local symphony orchestra to launch its 2021-22 season on its home turf, and non-virtually at that. True, both the Chicago Sinfonietta and Music of the Baroque had similarly emerged from the long pandemic lockdown a week or so earlier, but those appearances were strictly one-off teasers for their subscription series and presented at off-site venues.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO