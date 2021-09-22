SC Philharmonic Celebrates Return to its “Groove” With Launch of the 2021/2022 Masterworks Series
The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 7:30 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This first concert of 2021/2022 Masterworks Series features Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel’s Overture in C Major, Andrea Gabrieli and Mark Scatterday’s Aria Della Battaglia, Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins in B minor and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A minor, op. 56, “Scottish.” The Vivaldi spotlights SC Phil Concertmaster Mary Lee Taylor Kinosian, and SC Phil musicians Ashley Horvat, Damir Horvat and Sophie Wang. All concerts this season will be presented in person and live-streamed.thelakemurraynews.net
