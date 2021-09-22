CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subjective Sleep Quality and Sleep Architecture in Patients With Migraine: A Meta-analysis

Objectives: Sleep disturbance is often associated with migraine. However, there is a paucity of research investigating objective and subjective measures of sleep in migraine patients. This meta-analysis aims to determine whether there are differences in subjective sleep quality measured using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), and objective sleep architecture measured using polysomnography between adult and pediatric patients, and healthy controls.

Fox News

REM sleep lower in migraine sufferers: study

People who suffer from migraines may get less quality REM sleep, according to researchers. In a new study published in Neurology – the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) – the King’s College London and the Guy's and St Thomas NHS Foundation authors also found that children with migraines got less total sleep time than their healthy peers but took less time to fall asleep.
Chiropractic Economics

Omega-3 and sleep research: improve length, quality of slumber

Omega-3 and sleep: low levels also linked to lower levels of melatonin. Are you reaching for your fifth cup of coffee for the day? If so, you are likely among the 50-70 million American adults who have some type of sleeping disorder, and could benefit from the pairing of omega-3 and sleep.1.
Medscape News

Does Migraine Cause Poor Sleep or Vice Versa?

Patients with migraine experience greater sleep disturbance than those without the disorder, although it remains unclear whether migraines cause poor sleep or vice versa. Results of a large meta-analysis showed both adults and children with migraines get less nightly REM sleep. In addition, the findings also show children get less total sleep time than peers without these debilitating headaches.
WTHI

People with migraines get less REM sleep, study finds

People with migraines might get less of the sleep stage crucial for thinking and memory, according to new research. Rapid eye movement, or REM, sleep is the sweet spot of our sleep cycles, characterized by more dreaming, bodily movement, and faster heart rate and breathing than in other sleep stages.
neurology.org

Association Between Cognitive Trajectories and Disability Progression in Patients With Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Background and Objectives Longitudinal cognitive trajectories in multiple sclerosis are heterogenous and difficult to measure. We aimed to identify discrete longitudinal reaction time trajectories in relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis using a computerized cognitive battery and assess the association between trajectories of reaction time and disability progression. Methods All participants serially...
neurology.org

Adverse Childhood Experiences in Patients With Neurologic Disease

Methods: This was a cross-sectional study of adults seen for outpatient neurology follow-up at the University of Pennsylvania. Participants completed the ACE questionnaire, and depression/ anxiety screenings. Healthcare utilization metrics (ED visits, hospitalizations, and outpatient calls) were obtained for all participants. High ACE scores were defined as a score ≥ 4. The prevalence of high ACE scores in our cohort was compared to US historical controls. Statistical associations adjusted for age, gender, and race/ethnicity.
scitechdaily.com

Promoting Wellbeing During COVID-19 Restrictions: Spending Time Outside and Getting Quality Sleep

For many individuals, restrictions implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered daily routines and limited time spent outdoors. In a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research that included 7,517 adults from many countries who were surveyed during the 2020 COVID-19 restrictions, median levels of sleep quality, quality of life, physical activity, and productivity deteriorated, while screen time increased and time spent outdoors during the day decreased; however, many survey participants reported no changes or even improvements. Longer sleep and decreased alarm-clock use were linked to better sleep quality and quality of life.
belmarrahealth.com

Men’s Sleep Quality May Depend on the Lunar Cycles: Study

It is known that lunar cycles have an influence on human reproduction, but new research is suggesting it may also affect other human behavior, including traffic accidents, suicide, crime, and sleep. A study published in the journal Science of the total Environment has found that men’s sleep, in particular, may...
physiciansweekly.com

Migraine Linked with Sleep Disturbance in Adults, Kids

Differences in sleep architecture and quality seen in meta-analysis. A meta-analysis found impaired sleep quality and poor sleep architecture in people with migraine. “People with migraine, particularly those with chronic migraine, report worse subjective sleep quality than healthy individuals,” wrote Jan Hoffmann, MD, PhD, of King’s College London in England, and co-authors in Neurology. “Adults exhibit significantly less REM sleep, whereas children also show significantly reduced sleep time, shorter sleep onset and more wake than controls.”
belmarrahealth.com

People with Migraines May Get Less Quality of Sleep Time Compared to People Who Don’t

Good quality sleep is crucial for overall health. But for people with migraines, they may be getting less quality REM sleep time compared to those without migraines. According to a study published in Neurology, the American Academy of Neurology journal, both children and adults get less total sleep time. However, children with migraines took less time to fall asleep compared to their peers without migraine.
DFW Community News

6 Ways To Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep

Many people have a hard time sleeping due to their lifestyle, stress levels, and diet. If you are not getting a good night’s sleep, this can lead to numerous problems including weight gain and lack of focus during the day. To improve your quality of sleep, there are many things...
MedicineNet.com

Study Probes Relationship Between Migraines and Sleep

Do migraines cause poor sleep or does poor sleep cause migraines?. Though it's hard to say, it does appear that there's a difference in how well people with migraine think they sleep and how well they really do. A large research analysis published online Sept. 22 in the journal Neurology...
Nature.com

Sleep quality, autonomic dysfunction and renal function in diabetic patients with pre-CKD phase

Diabetes has been established as a strong risk factor for chronic kidney disease (CKD). Sleep apnea, poor sleep quality (PSQ), and autonomic imbalance are also considered to be potential risk factors for decline in renal function, though no known study has examined their integrated predictive value in diabetic and non-diabetic patients without CKD. The present cohort consisted of 754 serial patients (diabetes; n = 231, non-diabetes; n = 523) without CKD registered in the Hyogo Sleep Cardio-Autonomic Atherosclerosis (HSCAA) study. Patients underwent examinations to determine respiratory event index and objective sleep quality using actigraphy, as well as heart rate variability (HRV). Renal outcome was defined as a decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate to less than 60 ml/min/1.73 m2 for more than 3 months. Kaplan–Meier analysis showed that diabetic patients with PSQ or low HRV, but not sleep apnea, had a significantly increased risk for renal outcome. Furthermore, Cox proportional hazards analysis revealed that PSQ was significantly associated with elevated risk of renal outcome (HR: 2.57; 95% CI: 1.01–6.53, p = 0.045) independent of sleep apnea and classical risk factors. Low HRV tended to be, but not significantly (p = 0.065), associated with the outcome. In non-diabetic patients, PSQ was also significantly and independently associated with renal outcome, whereas sleep apnea and low HRV were not. In conclusion, PSQ and low HRV appear to be important predictors of decline in renal function in diabetic patients without CKD.
MedicalXpress

New form of expanded dialysis improves quality of life, study finds

In a published study, a hospital research team from Lawson Health Research Institute has found that expanded dialysis, a new method that removes a broader range of toxins from the body, can improve quality of life in chronic kidney disease patients who struggle with the side effects of traditional dialysis.
ajmc.com

Eating or Drinking Up to 1 Hour Before Bedtime May Impair Sleep Quality

Eating or drinking less than 1 hour before bedtime was associated with increased risk of wake after sleep onset, a key symptom of chronic insomnia that significantly correlates with poor sleep quality. Eating or drinking less than 1 hour before bedtime may significantly increase risk of inefficient sleep and trigger...
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
