NEWBURGH, N.Y. – Senior Erin Barnes scored two first half goals to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over Mount Saint Mary College, on Wednesday night at Kaplan Field. With the win, the Engineers improve to 2-1-2, while the Knights drop to 1-2-1. RPI struck early in the first half, when Barnes took down a long ball from classmate Whitney Wisnom and rifled home the first of her two goals on the night. The tally came in just the second minute of play.

RENSSELAER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO