Graduate – Investment

Graduate with 1-2 years’ prior office experience and excellent academics for Client Service role in a boutique investment environment.

International advisory firm whose Head Office is in London and is comprised of around 100 staff; you will be coordinating investment execution for HNW clients / family offices and assisting Principals and Partners. Joining their global operations team, you will be well-trained to support clients with transactions relating to their investment portfolios. Duties will include:

Client account management

Client investment execution

Monthly / quarterly reporting

Account opening and compliance

The company have over £20 billion assets under management and are an inclusive, successful and driven team of investment professionals, working open plan in a collaborative environment.

Must have a 2:1 degree and maths A-Level as well as at least 12 months’ office experience, which could have been gained from internships / or a university placement. The right candidate will enjoy multitasking in a fast-paced investment environment; an interest in the finance world is key and you will be supported in additional learning (IMC).

£30,000 plus good discretionary bonus and pension, as well as the chance for further study (paid for by the company and study leave given).