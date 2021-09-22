Expanding world-class neurology services to Southern Utah, Vista Healthcare introduces Dr. Bob Niemann

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Vista Healthcare is expanding its specialty care platform to serve the people of Southern Utah. Although the group encompasses some of the leading medical providers already serving the community, others have moved to the area to help bolster the level of exceptional care. The latest addition to the team is Dr. Bob Niemann, who will provide general adult neurology care as part of Vista Healthcare Neurology. Niemann started seeing patients in St. George last week and said he looks forward to the opening of the Vista Medical Clinic in the near future.