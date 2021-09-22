CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy correlation of bottom quarks from decays of top quarks in electron$-$positron annihilation

By Ivan V. Truten, Alexander Yu. Korchin
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Joint energy distribution of the bottom quark and antiquark from decays of the top quark and antiquark produced in the reaction $e^+ e^- \to t \bar{t}$ is studied. Main emphasis is put on $CP$-violation effects in the interaction of the photon and $Z$ boson with the top quarks. Energy asymmetries of $b$ and $\bar{b}$ quarks, which give access to the $CP$-violating terms, are considered. To estimate the magnitude of these asymmetries, the $CP$-violating $\gamma t \bar{t} $ and $Z t \bar{t}$ couplings are calculated in one-loop model with exchange of the Higgs boson. Interaction of this boson with the top quarks is assumed to include scalar and pseudoscalar couplings. Values of these couplings are constrained from the recent CMS analysis. Energy dependence of the asymmetries of $b$ and $\bar{b}$ quarks is calculated up to $\sqrt{s}=1.2$ TeV and some interesting features of their behavior are observed. These observables can be of interest for future studies at electron$-$positron colliders CLIC and ILC.

arxiv.org

Second-order perturbative correlation energy functional in the ensemble density-functional theory

We derive the second-order approximation (PT2) to the ensemble correlation energy functional by applying the Görling-Levy perturbation theory on the ensemble density-functional theory (EDFT). Its performance is checked by calculating excitation energies with the direct ensemble correction method in 1D model systems and 3D atoms using numerically exact Kohn-Sham orbitals and potentials. Comparing with the exchange-only approximation, the inclusion of the ensemble PT2 correlation improves the excitation energies in 1D model systems in most cases, including double excitations and charge-transfer excitations. However, the excitation energies for atoms are generally worse with PT2. We find that the failure of PT2 in atoms is due to the two contributions of an orbital-dependent functional to excitation energies being inconsistent in the calculations. We also analyze the convergence of PT2 excitation energies with respect to the number of unoccupied orbitals.
PHYSICS
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Correlated electrons enter the extreme quantum limit

Strained SrNbO3 films yielded a Dirac semi-metal phase with high-mobility electrons, leading to the discovery of fractional quantum states and giant mass enhancement in the extreme quantum limit (XQL). Work discovered the first oxide-based Dirac semimetal reaching the XQL, providing a novel strategy to create correlated topological quantum materials with...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Electronic properties of correlated kagomé metals AV$_3$Sb$_5$(A = K, Rb, Cs): A brief review

Following the discovery of a new family of kagomé prototypical materials with structure AV$_3$Sb$_5$ (A = K, Rb, Cs), there has been heightened interest in studying correlation-driven electronic phenomena in these kagomé lattice systems. The study of these materials has gone beyond magneto-transport measurements to reveal exciting features such as Dirac bands, anomalous Hall effect, bulk superconductivity with $T_c$ $\sim$ 0.9 K-2.5 K, and the observation of charge density wave instabilities which suggests an intertwining of topological physics and new quantum orders. Moreover, very recent works on numerous types of experiments have appeared further examining the unconventional superconductivity and the exotic electronic states found within these kagomé materials. Theories on the strong interactions that play a role in these systems have been proposed to shed light on the nature of these topological charge density waves. In this brief review, we summarize these recent experimental findings and theoretical proposals to connect them with the concepts of topological physics and strongly-correlated electron systems.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A measurement of the mean electronic excitation energy of liquid xenon

Detectors using liquid xenon as target are widely deployed in rare event searches. Conclusions on the interacting particle rely on a precise reconstruction of the deposited energy which requires calibrations of the energy scale of the detector by means of radioactive sources. However, a microscopic calibration, i.e. the translation from the number of excitation quanta into deposited energy, also necessitates good knowledge of the energy required to produce single scintillation photons or ionisation electrons in liquid xenon. The sum of these excitation quanta is directly proportional to the deposited energy in the target. The proportionality constant is the mean excitation energy and is commonly known as $W$-value. Here we present a measurement of the $W$-value with electronic recoil interactions in a small dual-phase xenon time projection chamber with a hybrid (photomultiplier tube and silicon photomultipliers) photosensor configuration. Our result is based on calibrations at $\mathcal{O}(1-10 \, \mathrm{keV})$ with internal $^{37}$Ar and $^{83\text{m}}$Kr sources and single electron events. We obtain a value of $W=11.5 \, ^{+0.2}_{-0.3} \, \mathrm{(syst.)} \, \mathrm{eV}$, with negligible statistical uncertainty, which is lower than previously measured at these energies. If further confirmed, our result will be relevant for modelling the absolute response of liquid xenon detectors to particle interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

First-principle calculation of $η_c\rightarrow 2γ$ decay width from lattice QCD

We perform a lattice QCD calculation of the $\eta_c\to2\gamma$ decay width using a model-independent method, which does not require the momentum extrapolation of the off-shell form factors. This method also provides a direct and simple way to examine the finite-volume effects. We perform the calculation using $N_f=2$ twisted mass fermion action. A statistically significant excited-state effects are observedand treated by applying a multi-state fit. The effects of the fine-tuning of the charm quark mass are examined and confirmed to be fully under control. Finally, using three lattice spacings for the continuum extrapolation, we obtain the decay width $\Gamma_{\eta_c\gamma\gamma}=6.51(18)_{\mathrm{stat}}(9)_{\mathrm{syst}}$ keV, raising a 3.4~$\sigma$ tension with the experimental value of $\Gamma_{\eta_c\gamma\gamma}=5.15(35)$ keV quoted by Particle Data Group. We comment on the comparison between the theoretical predication and the experimental measurements.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear waves in a hot, viscous and nonextensive quark gluon plasma

The effects of the nonextensive statistics on the nonlinear propagation of perturbations have been studied within the scope of relativistic second order dissipative hydrodynamics and the non-extensive equation of state. We have shown that the equations which describe the propagation of nonlinear waves under such situation are KdV like (Korteweg-De Vries). Apart from their preserved solitonic behaviour the dissipative nature of these waves are also observed. The waves with larger amplitude and width dissipate less and and propagate faster. The waves deplete more with smaller values of Tsallis parameter, q and lower temperature of the medium. For vanishingly small transport coefficients the nonlinear waves show breaking nature. These findings suggest that the nature of the propagation of the nonlinear waves may serve as a good probe to discern the extensive and non-extensive thermodynamic nature of a fluid such as the quark gluon plasma produced in relativistic nuclear collisions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electron-only Reconnection in Ion-scale Current Sheet at the Magnetopause

In the standard model of magnetic reconnection, both ions and electrons couple to the newly reconnected magnetic field lines and are ejected away from the reconnection diffusion region in the form of bidirectional burst ion and electron jets. Recent observations propose a new model: electron only magnetic reconnection without ion coupling in electron scale current sheet. Based on the data from Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) Mission, we observe a long extension inner electron diffusion region (EDR) at least 40 di away from the X line at the terrestrial Magnetopause, implying that the extension of EDR is much longer than the prediction of the theory and simulations. This inner EDR is embedded in an ion scale current sheet (the width of 4 di, di is ion inertial length). However, such ongoing magnetic reconnection was not accompanied with burst ion outflow, implying the presence of electron only reconnection in ion scale current sheet. Our observations present new challenge for understanding the model of standard magnetic reconnection and electron only reconnection model in electron scale current sheet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effects of the quark anomalous magnetic moment in the chiral symmetry restoration: magnetic catalysis and inverse magnetic catalysis

In this work, we consider the effect of a constant anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks in the SU(2) Nambu--Jona-Lasinio model in the mean field approximation. To this end, we use the Schwinger {\it ansatz}, which represents a linear magnetic field term in the Lagrangian. A regularization method inspired in the vacuum magnetic regularization (VMR) is adopted to avoid ultraviolet divergences. Our results indicate a smooth decrease of the pseudocritical temperature and quark condensates for magnetic fields $B \leq 0.1$ GeV$^2$ when a sizable AMM is considered. We found only a small window for Inverse Magnetic Catalysis (IMC), in contradiction with NJL predictions made in the literature. For a low value of AMM, we observe for all ranges of magnetic fields considered that the pseudocritical temperature increases with the magnetic field, indicating only Magnetic Catalysis (MC). In our approach, for nonvanishing quark AMM, the chiral symmetry restoration happens always as a smooth crossover and never turns into a first order phase transition.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Title:Discrete sampling of extreme events modifies their statistics

Authors:Lior Zarfaty, Eli Barkai, David A. Kessler. Abstract: We explore the extreme value (EV) statistics of correlated random variables modeled via Langevin equations. Starting with an Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process, we find that when the trajectory is sampled discretely, long measurement times make the EV distribution converge to that originating from independent and identically distributed variables drawn from the process' equilibrium measure. A transition occurs when the sampling interval vanishes, for which case the EV statistics corresponds to that of the continuous process. We expand these findings to general potential fields, revealing that processes with a force that diminishes for large distances exhibit an opposite trend. Hence, we unveil a second transition, this time with respect to the potential's behavior at large displacements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks

Large-scale quantum networks have been employed to overcome practical constraints of transmissions and storage for single entangled systems. Our goal in this article is to explore the strong entanglement distribution of quantum networks. We firstly show any connected network consisting of generalized EPR states and GHZ states satisfies strong CKW monogamy inequality in terms of bipartite entanglement measure. This reveals interesting feature of high-dimensional entanglement with local tensor decomposition going beyond qubit entanglement. We then apply the new entanglement distribution relation in entangled networks for getting quantum max-flow min-cut theorem in terms of von Neumann entropy and Rényi-$\alpha$ entropy. We finally classify entangled quantum networks by distinguishing network configurations under local unitary operations. These results provide new insights into characterizing quantum networks in quantum information processing.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy and speed of elongation in a minimal model of DNA replication

Being a dual purpose enzyme, the DNA polymerase is responsible for elongation of the newly formed DNA strand as well as cleaving the erroneous growth in case of a misincorporation. The efficiency of replication depends on the coordination of the polymerization and exonuclease activity of DNA polymerase. Here we propose and analyze a minimal kinetic model of DNA replication and determine exact expressions for the velocity of elongation and the accuracy of replication. We first analyze the case without exonuclease activity. In that case, accuracy is determined by a kinetic competition between stepping and unbinding, with discrimination between correct and incorrect nucleotides in both transitions. We then include exonuclease activity and ask how different modes of additional discrimination in the exonuclease pathway can improve the accuracy while limiting the detrimental effect of exonuclase on the speed of replication. In this way, we ask how the kinetic parameters of the model have to be set to coordinate the two activities of the enzyme for high accuracy and high speed. The analysis also shows that the design of a replication system does not universally have to follow the speed-accuracy trade-off rule, although it does in the biologically realized parameter range. The accuracy of the process is mainly controlled by the crucial role of stepping after erroneous incorporation, which has impact on both polymerase and exonuclease activities of DNA polymerase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Neural network tokamak equilibria with incompressible flows

We present several numerical results concerning the solution of a Generalized Grad-Shafranov Equation (GGSE), which governs axisymmetric plasma equilibria with incompressible flows of arbitrary direction, using fully connected, feed-forward deep neural networks, also known as multi-layer perceptrons. Solutions to the GGSE in a Tokamak-relevant D-Shaped domain are approximated by such artificial neural networks (ANNs) upon minimizing the GGSE mean squared residual in the plasma volume and the poloidal flux function on the plasma boundary. Solutions for the Solovev and the general linearizing ansatz for the free functions involved in the GGSE are obtained and benchmarked against known analytic solutions. We also construct a non-linear equilibrium incorporating characteristics relevant to the H-mode confinement. In our numerical experiments it was observed that changing the radial distribution of the training points had no appreciable effect on the accuracy of the trained solution. In particular it is shown that localizing the training points near the boundary results in ANN solutions that describe quite accurately the entire magnetic configuration thus demonstrating the interpolation capabilities of the ANNs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Small Signal Analysis of SQUID Direct Readout Schemes

To better understand the working principles of Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (SQUID) direct readout schemes, which work in different bias and amplifier modes with different internal feedback schemes, we present the complete circuit analyses on SQUID small-signal model. SQUID bias and amplifier circuits are analyzed using SQUID Thevenin equivalent circuit, and the general equivalent circuit of SQUID with different internal feedback schemes is derived and analyzed with a trans-impedance amplifier model. Transfer characteristics and noise performances of different direct readout schemes are analyzed and experimentally characterized. It is shown that amplifier noise suppression is only dependent on SQUID flux-to-voltage transfer coefficient and is irrelevant to the configuration of bias and amplifier; SQUID with an internal feedback scheme improves the transfer coefficient with voltage feedback and regulates the dynamic resistance with current feedback.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards an extended taxonomy of information dynamics via Integrated Information Decomposition

Pedro A.M. Mediano, Fernando E. Rosas, Andrea I Luppi, Robin L. Carhart-Harris, Daniel Bor, Anil K. Seth, Adam B. Barrett. Complex systems, from the human brain to the global economy, are made of multiple elements that interact in such ways that the behaviour of the `whole' often seems to be more than what is readily explainable in terms of the `sum of the parts.' Our ability to understand and control these systems remains limited, one reason being that we still don't know how best to describe -- and quantify -- the higher-order dynamical interactions that characterise their complexity. To address this limitation, we combine principles from the theories of Information Decomposition and Integrated Information into what we call Integrated Information Decomposition, or $\Phi$ID. $\Phi$ID provides a comprehensive framework to reason about, evaluate, and understand the information dynamics of complex multivariate systems. $\Phi$ID reveals the existence of previously unreported modes of collective information flow, providing tools to express well-known measures of information transfer and dynamical complexity as aggregates of these modes. Via computational and empirical examples, we demonstrate that $\Phi$ID extends our explanatory power beyond traditional causal discovery methods -- with profound implications for the study of complex systems across disciplines.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accelerated Steady-State Electrostatic Particle-in-Cell Simulation of Langmuir Probes

First-principles particle-in-cell (PIC) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding plasma behavior, but this power often comes at great computational expense. Artificially reducing the ion/electron mass ratio is a time-honored practice to reduce simulation costs. Usually, this is a severe approximation. However, for steady-state collisionless, electrostatic (Vlasov-Poisson) systems, the solution with reduced mass ratio can be scaled to the solution for the real mass ratio, with no approximation. This 'scaled mass' method, which works with already-existing PIC codes, can reduce the computation time for a large class of electrostatic PIC simulations by the square root of the mass ratio. The particle distributions of the resulting steady state must be trivially rescaled to yield the true distributions, but the self-consistent electrostatic field is independent of the mass ratio. This method is equivalent to 'numerical timestepping,' an approach that evolves electron and ion populations with different timesteps. Numerical timestepping can be viewed as a special case of the speed-limited PIC (SLPIC) method, which is not restricted to steady-state phenomena. Although the scaled-mass approach is simplest, numerical timestepping and SLPIC more easily generalize to include other effects, such as magnetic forces and collisions. The equivalence of these new approaches is demonstrated by applying them to simulate a cylindrical Langmuir probe in electron-argon plasma, speeding up simulation by two orders of magnitude. Methods such as SLPIC can therefore play an invaluable role in interpreting probe measurements by including geometric effects, collisions, secondary emission, non-Maxwellian distributions, and magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Circuit QED simulator of two-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Hegger model: magnetic field induced topological phase transition in high-order topological insulators

High-order topological insulator (HOTI) occupies an important position in topological band theory due to its exotic bulk-edge correspondence. Recently, it has been predicted that external magnetic field can introduce rich physics into two-dimensional (2D) HOTIs. However, up to now the theoretical description is still incomplete and the experimental realization is still lacking. Here we investigate the influence of continuously varying magnetic field on 2D Su-Schriffer-Heeger lattice, which is one of the most celebrated HOTI models, and proposed a corresponding circuit quantum electrodynamics (cQED) simulator. Our numerical calculation shows that the zero energy corner modes (ZECMs), which can serve as evidence of the high order topology of the lattice, exhibit exotic and rich dependence on the imposed magnetic field and the inhomogeneous hopping strength. Moreover, by exploiting the parametric conversion method, we can establish time- and site-resolved tunable hopping constants in the proposed cQED simulator, thus providing an ideal platform for simulating the magnetic field induced topological phase transitions in 2D HOTIs. Since the high-order topological phases of the proposed model can be characterized by the existence of the ZECMs on the lattice, we further investigate the corner site excitation of the lattice in the steady state limit. Our numerical results imply that the predicted topological phase transitions can be unambiguously identified by the steady-state photon number measurement of the corner sites and their few neighbors. Requiring only current level of technology, our scheme can be readily tested in experiment and may pave an alternative way towards the future investigation of HOTIs in the presence of magnetic field, disorder, and strong correlation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Phase behavior of hard circular arcs

By using Monte Carlo numerical simulation, this work investigates the phase behavior of systems of hard infinitesimally--thin circular arcs, from an aperture angle $\theta \rightarrow 0$ to an aperture angle $\theta \rightarrow 2 \pi$, in the two--dimensional Euclidean space. Except in the isotropic phase at lower density and in the (quasi)nematic phase that solely forms for sufficiently small values of $\theta$ and at intermediate values of density, in the other phases that form, including the isotropic phase at higher density, hard infinitesimally--thin circular arcs auto--assemble to form clusters. These clusters are either filamentous, for smaller values of $\theta$, or roundish, for larger values of $\theta$. Provided density is sufficiently high, the filaments lengthen, merge and straighten to finally produce a filamentary phase while the roundels compact and dispose themselves with their centers of mass at the sites of a triangular lattice to finally produce a cluster hexagonal phase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quasiparticle electronic structure of phthalocyanine:TMD interfaces from first-principles $GW$

Interfaces formed between monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) and (metallo)phthalocyanine molecules are promising in energy applications and provide a platform for studying mixed-dimensional molecule-semiconductor heterostructures in general. An accurate characterization of the frontier energy level alignment at these interfaces is key in the fundamental understanding of the charge transfer dynamics between the two photon absorbers. Here, we employ the first-principles substrate screening $GW$ approach to quantitatively characterize the quasiparticle electronic structure of a series of interfaces: metal-free phthalocyanine (H$_2$Pc) adsorbed on monolayer MX$_2$ (M=Mo, W; X=S, Se) and zinc phthalocyanine (ZnPc) adsorbed on MoX$_2$ (X=S, Se). Furthermore, we reveal the dielectric screening effect of the commonly used $\alpha$-quartz (SiO$_2$) substrate on the H$_2$Pc:MoS$_2$ interface, using the dielectric embedding $GW$ approach. Our calculations furnish the first set of $GW$ results for these interfaces, providing structure-property relationship across a series of similar systems and benchmarks for future experimental and theoretical studies.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Early stages of aggregation in fluid mixtures of dimers and spheres: a theoretical and simulation study

We use Monte Carlo simulation and the Reference Interaction Site Model (RISM) theory of molecular fluids to investigate a simple model of colloidal mixture consisting of dimers, made up of two tangent hard monomers of different size, and hard spheres. In addition to steric repulsion, the two species interact via a square-well attraction only between small monomers and spheres. Recently, we have characterized the low-temperature regime of this mixture by Monte Carlo, reporting on the spontaneous formation of a wide spectrum of supramolecular aggregates [Prestipino et al, J. Phys. Chem. B, 2019, 123, 9272]. Here we focus on a regime of temperatures where, on cooling, the appearance of local inhomogeneties first, and the early stages of aggregation thereafter, are observed. In particular, we find signatures of aggregation in the onset of a low-wavevector peak in the structure factors of the mixture, as computed by both theory and simulation. Then, we link the structural information to the microscopic arrangement through a detailed cluster analysis of Monte Carlo configurations. In this regard, we devise a novel method to compute the maximum distance for which two spheres can be regarded as bonded together, a crucial issue in the proper identification of fluid aggregates. The RISM theory provides relatively accurate structural and thermodynamic predictions in comparison with Monte Carlo, but with slightly degrading performances as the fluid progresses inside the locally inhomogeneous phase. Our study certifies the efficacy of the RISM approach as a useful complement to numerical simulation for a reasoned analysis of aggregation properties in colloidal mixtures.
SCIENCE

