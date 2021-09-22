Muon g-2, Dark Matter and the Higgs mass in No-Scale Supergravity
We discuss the phenomenology of no-scale supergravity (SUGRA), in which the universal scalar mass is zero at the high scale, focussing on the recently updated muon g-2 measurement, and including dark matter and the correct Higgs boson mass. Such no-scale supergravity scenarios arise naturally from string theory and are also inspired by the successful Starobinsky inflation, with a class of minimal models leading to a strict upper bound on the gravitino mass m3/2 < 103 TeV. We perform a Monte Carlo scan over the allowed parameter space, assuming a mixture of pure gravity mediated and universal gaugino masses, using the SPheno package linked to FeynHiggs, MicrOmegas and CheckMate, displaying the results in terms of a Likelihood function. We present results for zero and non-zero trilinear soft parameters, and for different signs of gaugino masses, giving a representative set of benchmark points for each viable region of parameter space. We find that, while no-scale SUGRA can readily satisfy the dark matter and Higgs boson mass requirements, consistent with all other phenomenological constraints, the muon g- 2 measurement may be accommodated only in certain regions of parameter space, close to the LHC excluded regions for light sleptons and charginos.arxiv.org
