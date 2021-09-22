CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muon g-2, Dark Matter and the Higgs mass in No-Scale Supergravity

By Adam K. Forster, Stephen F. King
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

We discuss the phenomenology of no-scale supergravity (SUGRA), in which the universal scalar mass is zero at the high scale, focussing on the recently updated muon g-2 measurement, and including dark matter and the correct Higgs boson mass. Such no-scale supergravity scenarios arise naturally from string theory and are also inspired by the successful Starobinsky inflation, with a class of minimal models leading to a strict upper bound on the gravitino mass m3/2 < 103 TeV. We perform a Monte Carlo scan over the allowed parameter space, assuming a mixture of pure gravity mediated and universal gaugino masses, using the SPheno package linked to FeynHiggs, MicrOmegas and CheckMate, displaying the results in terms of a Likelihood function. We present results for zero and non-zero trilinear soft parameters, and for different signs of gaugino masses, giving a representative set of benchmark points for each viable region of parameter space. We find that, while no-scale SUGRA can readily satisfy the dark matter and Higgs boson mass requirements, consistent with all other phenomenological constraints, the muon g- 2 measurement may be accommodated only in certain regions of parameter space, close to the LHC excluded regions for light sleptons and charginos.

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dark Energy Accidentally Discovered on Earth? What a New Experiment Finds

Astrophysicists always knew that dark energy exists in much higher amounts than the usual matter we interact with every day. Our Universe’s everlasting expansion is driven by a mysterious force that even accelerates the process – it’s called dark energy, and it may not be too mysterious anymore after a new experiment.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Odd Result From a Dark Matter Detector Might Be Something Even Wilder

Last year, XENON1T, the world's most sensitive dark matter detector, seemed to deliver a hit. Not of dark matter, but something else.  Perhaps neutrinos, perhaps solar axions, perhaps radioactive pollution in the detector. Now a different team of physicists has come up with a different answer. The signal could be consistent not with dark matter, but dark energy, they say. If this is indeed what caused the spike in XENON1T's detections, it represents an important milestone in the search for this mysterious force. Dark energy, like dark matter, is unknown to us. Dark matter is the name we give to mass we...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

This Insane New Image of The Moon's Tycho Crater Is So Detailed It Barely Looks Real

A new telescope system has managed to capture the highest resolution image of the Moon ever taken from Earth using radar technology. The feat took years of work, and the result is spectacularly detailed. The focal point is Tycho Crater, one of the most prominent impressions on the Moon. And even though it was taken from hundreds of thousands of kilometers away, the picture makes you feel as though you are flying right over the surface of Earth's only natural satellite. The resolution of the resulting image is five meters by five meters and contains roughly 1.4 billion pixels. Together, it encompasses...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supergravity#Gravity#Monte Carlo#Feynhiggs#Micromegas#Checkmate#Sugra#Charginos
Rebel Yell

an unknown object hit the planet

An unidentified object struck the planet Jupiter on Tuesday, September 14. In fact, the information was announced by various observers. According to the details that have been provided about this phenomenon, the new impact would have taken place on September 13, 2021 at 10:39:30 pmUT, that is, on September 14 at 12:39:30 am, time of Paris. The phenomenon has been observed by scientists in several countries.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Will dark matter be detected at Gran Sasso?

The most sensitive dark matter detector in the world has started taking data in the Italian underground laboratory, and an even bigger one may follow. Michele Catanzaro is a science writer based in Barcelona. You have full access to this article via your institution. Below the Gran Sasso mountain, in...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Collider Signatures of Coannihilating Dark Matter in Light of the B-Physics Anomalies

Motivated by UV explanations of the $B$-physics anomalies, we study a dark sector containing a Majorana dark matter candidate and a coloured coannihilation partner, connected to the Standard Model predominantly via a $U_1$ vector leptoquark. A TeV scale $U_1$ leptoquark, which couples mostly to third generation fermions, is the only successful single-mediator description of the $B$-physics anomalies. After calculating the dark matter relic surface, we focus on the most promising experimental avenue: LHC searches for the coloured coannihilation partner. We find that the coloured partner hadronizes and forms meson-like bound states leading to resonant signatures at colliders reminiscent of the quarkonia decay modes in the Standard Model. By recasting existing dilepton and monojet searches we exclude coannihilation partner masses less than 280 GeV and 400 GeV, respectively. Since other existing collider searches do not significantly probe the parameter space, we propose a new dedicated search strategy for pair production of the coloured partner decaying into $bb\tau\tau$ final states and dark matter particles. This search is expected to probe the model up to dark matter masses around 600 GeV with current luminosity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The phantom dark matter halos of the Local Volume in the context of modified Newtonian dynamics

P.-A. Oria, B. Famaey, G. F. Thomas, R. Ibata, J. Freundlich, L. Posti, M. Korsaga, G. Monari, O. Müller, N. I. Libeskind, M. S. Pawlowski. We explore the predictions of Milgromian gravity (MOND) in the Local Universe by considering the distribution of the `phantom' dark matter (PDM) that would source the MOND gravitational field in Newtonian gravity, allowing an easy comparison with the dark matter framework. For this, we specifically deal with the quasi-linear version of MOND (QUMOND). We compute the `stellar-to-(phantom)halo-mass relation' (SHMR), a monotonically increasing power-law resembling the SHMR observationally deduced from spiral galaxy rotation curves in the Newtonian context. We show that the gas-to-(phantom)halo-mass relation is flat. We generate a map of the Local Volume in QUMOND, highlighting the important influence of distant galaxy clusters, in particular Virgo. This allows us to explore the scatter of the SHMR and the average density of PDM around galaxies in the Local Volume, $\Omega_{\rm pdm} \approx 0.1$, below the average cold dark matter density in a $\Lambda$CDM Universe. We provide a model of the Milky Way in its external field in the MOND context, which we compare to an observational estimate of the escape velocity curve. Finally, we highlight the peculiar features related to the external field effect in the form of negative PDM density zones in the outskirts of each galaxy, and test a new analytic formula for computing galaxy rotation curves in the presence of an external field in QUMOND. While we show that the negative PDM density zones would be difficult to detect dynamically, we quantify the weak lensing signal they could produce for lenses at $z \sim 0.3$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Forbidden Scalar Dark Matter and Dark Higgses

As experimental searches for WIMP dark matter continue to yield null results, models beyond the WIMP paradigm have proliferated in order to elude ever improving observational constraints, among them that of sub-GeV dark matter mediated by a massive vector portal (a dark photon) associated with a new dark $U(1)$ gauge symmetry. It has been previously noted that for a significant range of the parameter space of this class of models, the annihilation of dark matter particles into a pair of dark photons can dominate the freeze-out process even when this process is kinematically forbidden for dark matter at rest -- this is known as the "forbidden dark matter" (FDM) regime. Prior studies of this regime, however, assume that any "dark Higgs" associated with breaking the dark $U(1)$ and imparting mass to the dark photon is decoupled from the dark matter and as such plays no role in the freeze-out process. In this paper, we explore the effects of a dark Higgs on sub-GeV dark matter phenomenology in this FDM regime by considering the simplest possible construction in which there exist non-trivial dark matter-dark Higgs couplings: a model with a single complex scalar DM candidate coupled directly to the dark Higgs field. We find that for a wide range of parameter space, the dark Higgs can alter the resulting relic abundance by many orders of magnitude, and that this effect can remain significant even for a small dark matter-dark Higgs coupling constant. Considering measurements from direct detection and measurements of the CMB, we further find that points in this model's parameter space which recreate the appropriate dark matter relic abundance suffer only mild constraints from other sources at present, but may become accessible in near-future direct detection experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

LC Circuits for the Direct Detection of Ultralight Dark Matter Candidates

Cosmological mechanisms that yield ultralight dark matter are insensitive to the intrinsic parity of a bosonic dark matter candidate, but that same quantity plays a crucial role in a direct detection experiment. The modification of electrodynamics in the presence of ultralight axion-like dark matter is well-known and has been used to realize sensitive probes of such sub-eV mass-scale dark matter, and analogous studies exist for hidden-photon dark matter as well. Here we reframe the modification of electrodynamics for ultralight dark matter of positive intrinsic parity, with a focus on the scalar case. In particular, we show that resonant LC circuit searches for axions can be modified to detect scalar dark matter particles by exploiting the large electric fields developed for use in neutron EDM experiments. Our proposed experimental set-up can improve upon previous sensitive searches for scalar particles from "light shining through a wall" experiments to probe scalar-photon couplings some three orders of magnitude smaller in the $1\times 10^{-11} - \,4\times 10^{-8}$ eV mass ($2\, {\rm kHz} - 10\,{ \rm MHz}$ frequency) range.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On Dark Matter As A Geometric Effect in the Galactic Halo

We obtain more straightforwardly some features of dark matter distribution in the halos of galaxies by considering the spherically symmetric space-time, which satisfies the flat rotational curve condition, and the geometric equation of state resulting from the modified gravity theory. In order to measure the equation of state for dark matter in the galactic halo, we provide a general formalism taking into account the modified $f(X)$ gravity theories. Here, $f(X)$ is a general function of $X \in \{ R, \mathcal{G}, T \}$, where $R, \mathcal{G}$ and $T$ are the Ricci scalar, the Gauss-Bonnet scalar and the torsion scalar, respectively. These theories yield that the flat rotation curves appear as a consequence of the additional geometric structure accommodated by those of modified gravity theories. Constructing a geometric equation of state $w_{_X} \equiv p_{_X} / \rho_{_X}$ and inspiring by some values of the equation of state for the ordinary matter, we infer some properties of dark matter in galactic halos of galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

‘The Empty-Sky Gamma-Ray Mystery’ -Evidence of Dark Matter?

“Something like the diffuse glow of gamma ray background that permeates our Milky Way Galaxy could conceivably be evidence for dark matter,” researcher Mark Krumholz, a theoretical and computational astrophysicist at Australian National University, told The Daily Galaxy. Astrophysicists previously speculated that accretion disks around supermassive black holes, extremely active...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tasting Flavoured Majorana Dark Matter

We study a simplified model of flavoured Majorana dark matter in the Dark Minimal Flavour Violation framework. The model extends the Standard Model by a dark matter flavour triplet and a scalar mediator, through which the new dark fermions couple to right-handed up-type quarks. This interaction is governed by a new coupling matrix $\lambda$ which is assumed to constitute the only new source of flavour and CP violation. We analyse the parameter space of this model by using constraints from collider searches, $D^0-\bar{D}^0$ mixing, cosmology and direct dark matter searches. Throughout our study, we point out crucial differences between the Majorana and Dirac dark matter cases. After performing a combined analysis within the context of all the experimental constraints mentioned above, we analyse which flavour for the dark matter particle is preferred by experimental data. We further investigate if this model is capable of explaining the large measured value of the direct CP asymmetry $\Delta A^\text{dir}_{CP}$ in charm decays. We find that significant enhancements with respect to the Standard Model expectation are compatible with all constraints, and in one benchmark scenario even the central value of the measurement can be reached. We also advertise the flavour-violating final state with two same-sign top quarks produced in association with missing transverse energy as a smoking-gun signature for flavoured Majorana dark matter at the LHC.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Higgs Models: model building, phenomenology and renormalization

In this thesis, we investigate several aspects of models with a multiplicity of Higgs bosons. We start by focusing on models with two Higgs doublets. We claim that one of the most used models in the literature -- the so-called real 2-Higgs-Doublet Model (2HDM) -- is inconsistent. We give special emphasis to the model that corrects it in the most simple way, the complex 2HDM; we study its phenomenology in the lowest order of perturbation theory and describe its renormalization in the following order. Motivated by this renormalization, we analyze in detail tadpole schemes that allow the selection of the true vacuum expectation value in models with spontaneous symmetry breaking, and we propose a theorem regarding the finitude of Green's functions with corrections to the external legs. Given the complexity of the calculations involved, it is crucial to dispose of an appropriate software. We therefore present FeynMaster, which calculates, among other things, Feynman rules, radiative corrections and counterterms in a simultaneously automatic and flexible way. We use the potential of FeynMaster to investigate two new projects related to multiple scalar bosons: first, we consider the class of models with a generic number of scalar doublets and singlets, and investigate radiative corrections to the $Z \to b \bar{b}$ process in this context; then, we explore the phenomenology of a model based on the linear seesaw hypothesis, which, in addition to two scalar doublets, includes a complex singlet.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analytical warm dark matter power spectrum on small scales

Using the Reduced Relativistic Gas (RRG) model, we analytically determine the matter power spectrum for Warm Dark Matter (WDM) on small scales, $k>1\ h\text{/Mpc}$. The RRG is a simplified model for the ideal relativistic gas, but very accurate in the cosmological context. In another work, we have shown that, for typical allowed masses for dark matter particles, $m>5\ \text{keV}$, the higher order multipoles, $\ell>2$, in the Einstein-Boltzmann system of equations are negligible on scales $k<10\ h\text{/Mpc}$. Hence, we can follow the perturbations of WDM using the ideal fluid framework, with equation of state and sound speed of perturbations given by the RRG model. We derive a Mészáros like equation for WDM and solve it analytically in radiation, matter and dark energy dominated eras. Joining these solutions, we get an expression that determines the value of WDM perturbations as a function of redshift and wavenumber. Then we construct the matter power spectrum and transfer function of WDM on small scales and compare it to some results coming from Lyman-$\alpha$ forest observations. Besides being a clear and pedagogical analytical development to understand the evolution of WDM perturbations, our power spectrum results are consistent with the observations considered and the other determinations of the degree of warmness of dark matter particles.
PHYSICS
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Let’s learn about dark matter

If physicists had a “Most Wanted” list, dark matter particles would be right at the top. Dark matter is an invisible material that lurks throughout the cosmos. In fact, it makes up about 85 percent of the matter in the universe. Unlike the ordinary matter inside you, your computer, the planet and all the stars in the sky, dark matter doesn’t produce or reflect any light. For decades, physicists have tried to identify the particles that make up this mysterious substance. But so far, all searches have come up empty.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unequal-mass mergers of dark matter haloes with rare and frequent self-interactions

Dark matter self-interactions have been proposed to solve problems on small length scales within the standard cold dark matter cosmology. Here we investigate the effects of dark matter self-interactions in merging systems of galaxies and galaxy clusters with equal and unequal mass ratios. We perform N-body dark matter-only simulations of idealised setups to study the effects of dark matter self-interactions that are elastic and velocity-independent. We go beyond the commonly adopted assumption of large-angle (rare) dark matter scatterings, paying attention to the impact of small-angle (frequent) scatterings on astrophysical observables and related quantities. Specifically, we focus on dark matter-galaxy offsets, galaxy-galaxy distances, halo shapes, morphology and the phase-space distribution. Moreover, we compare two methods to identify peaks: one based on the gravitational potential and one based on isodensity contours. We find that the results are sensitive to the peak finding method, which poses a challenge for the analysis of merging systems in simulations and observations, especially for minor mergers. Large dark matter-galaxy offsets can occur in minor mergers, especially with frequent self-interactions. The subhalo tends to dissolve quickly for these cases. While clusters in late merger phases lead to potentially large differences between rare and frequent scatterings, we believe that these differences are non-trivial to extract from observations. We therefore study the galaxy/star populations which remain distinct even after the dark matter haloes have coalesced. We find that these collisionless tracers behave differently for rare and frequent scatterings, potentially giving a handle to learn about the micro-physics of dark matter.
ASTRONOMY

