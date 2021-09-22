Revisiting rescattering contributions to $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} M$ decays
Motivated by the reported discrepancies between experimental data and Standard Model predictions for the branching ratios of the color-allowed decays $\overline{B}^0 \to D^{(*)+}K^-$ and $\overline{B}^0_s \to D^{(*)+}_s \pi^-$, we study final-state rescattering effects on $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} P$ and $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D_{(s)} V$, where $P$ ($V$) is a light pseudoscalar (vector) meson. We consider quasi-elastic rescatterings in the framework of $SU(3)$ and $U(3)$ flavor symmetries, and find that the effects cannot explain the measured branching ratios of the color-allowed and color-suppressed decays simultaneously. We also perform global fits to the $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} P$ and $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D_{(s)} V$ data, allowing for new physics contributions to the Wilson coefficient $a_1$ associated with the color-allowed tree amplitudes. It is shown that the fits prefer a downward shift of $\mathcal{O}(10\%)$ in $a_1$ even in the presence of the quasi-elastic rescattering contributions.arxiv.org
