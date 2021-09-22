Revisiting rescattering contributions to $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} M$ decays

We present the resummed predictions for inclusive cross section for the production of Higgs boson at next-to-next-to leading logarithmic ($\rm \overline {NNLL}$) accuracy taking into account both soft-virtual ($\rm SV$) and next-to SV ($\rm NSV$) threshold logarithms. We derive the $N$-dependent coefficients and the $N$-independent constants in Mellin-$N$ space for our study. Using the minimal prescription we perform the inverse Mellin transformation and match it with the corresponding fixed order results. We report in detail the numerical impact of $N$-independent part of resummed result and explore the ambiguity involved in exponentiating them. By studying the K factors at different logarithmic accuracy, we find that the perturbative expansion shows better convergence improving the reliability of the prediction at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy. For instance, the cross-section at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy reduces by $3.15\%$ as compared to the $\rm NNLO$ result for the central scale $\mu_R = \mu_F = m_H/2$ at 13 TeV LHC. We also observe that the resummed $\rm SV + NSV$ result improves the renormalisation scale uncertainty at every order in perturbation theory. The uncertainty from the renormalisation scale $\mu_R$ ranges between $(+8.85\% ,-10.12\%)$ at $\rm NNLO$ whereas it goes down to $(+6.54\% , - 8.32\%)$ at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy. However, the factorisation scale uncertainty is worsened by the inclusion of these NSV logarithms hinting the importance of resummation beyond $\rm NSV$ terms. We also present our predictions for $\rm SV + NSV$ resummed result at different collider energies.

