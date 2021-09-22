CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revisiting rescattering contributions to $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} M$ decays

By Motoi Endo, Syuhei Iguro, Satoshi Mishima
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

Motivated by the reported discrepancies between experimental data and Standard Model predictions for the branching ratios of the color-allowed decays $\overline{B}^0 \to D^{(*)+}K^-$ and $\overline{B}^0_s \to D^{(*)+}_s \pi^-$, we study final-state rescattering effects on $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} P$ and $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D_{(s)} V$, where $P$ ($V$) is a light pseudoscalar (vector) meson. We consider quasi-elastic rescatterings in the framework of $SU(3)$ and $U(3)$ flavor symmetries, and find that the effects cannot explain the measured branching ratios of the color-allowed and color-suppressed decays simultaneously. We also perform global fits to the $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D^{(*)}_{(s)} P$ and $\overline{B}_{(s)}\to D_{(s)} V$ data, allowing for new physics contributions to the Wilson coefficient $a_1$ associated with the color-allowed tree amplitudes. It is shown that the fits prefer a downward shift of $\mathcal{O}(10\%)$ in $a_1$ even in the presence of the quasi-elastic rescattering contributions.

Why does B$_{12}$H$_{12}$-icosahedron need two electrons to be stable?: A first-principles electron-correlated investigation of B$_{12}$H$_{n}$ ($n=$6,12) clusters

In this work, we present a large-scale electron-correlated study of various conformers of B$_{12}$H$_{12}$ and B$_{12}$H$_{6}$ clusters, with the motivation to investigate the reasons behind high stability of di-anion icosahedron ($I_{h}$) and cage-like B$_{12}$H$_{6}$ geometries. To capture the correct picture of their stability, we optimized all the structures, considered in this work, by employing the coupled-cluster singles-doubles (CCSD) approach, and cc-pVDZ basis set. Furthermore, we also performed vibrational frequency analysis of the isomers of these clusters, using the same level of theory to ensure the stability of the structures. For all the stable geometries obtained from the vibrational frequency analysis, we also computed their optical absorption spectra using the TDDFT approach, at the the B3LYP/6-31G{*} level of theory. Our calculated absorption spectra could be probed in future experiments on these clusters.
PHYSICS
Title:Radiative $Ξ_{b}^{-}\rightarrow Ξ^{-}γ$ decay

Abstract: Recently, the LHCb Collaboration performed first search for the rare radiative $\Xi_{b}^{-}\rightarrow \Xi^{-}\gamma$ decay and put an upper limit, ${\cal B}(\Xi_{b}^{-}\to \Xi^{-}\gamma) < 1.3 \times 10^{-4}$, on its branching ratio. The measurement agrees well with existing theory prediction using SU(3) flavor symmetry method, but shows a slight tension with the previous prediction from light-cone sum rules. Inspired by this, we investigate this decay as well as other radiative decays of $\Xi_b^{0(-)}(\Xi^{'-}_{b})$ to $\Xi^{0(-)}$ and $\Sigma^{0(-)}$ baryons using the form factors calculated from light-cone QCD sum rules in full theory. we obtain $ {\cal B}(\Xi_{b}^{-}\to \Xi^{-}\gamma)=1.08^{+0.63}_{-0.49} \times 10^{-5} $, which lies below the upper limit set by LHCb and is consistent with flavor-symmetry driven prediction. Our predictions on other channels may be checked in experiment and by other phenomenological approaches.
ASTRONOMY
Exotic fully-heavy $Q\bar QQ\bar Q$ tetraquark states in $\mathbf{8}_{[Q\bar{Q}]}\otimes \mathbf{8}_{[Q\bar{Q}]}$ color configuration

We have systematically calculated the mass spectra for S-wave and P-wave fully-charm $c\bar{c}c\bar{c}$ and fully-bottom $b\bar{b}b\bar{b}$ tetraquark states in the $\mathbf{8}_{[Q\bar{Q}]}\otimes \mathbf{8}_{[Q\bar{Q}]}$ color configuration, by using the moment QCD sum rule method. The masses for the fully-charm $c\bar cc\bar c$ tetraquark states are predicted about $6.3-6.5$ GeV for S-wave channels and $7.0-7.2$ GeV for P-wave channels. These results suggest the possibility that there are some $\mathbf{8}_{[c\bar{c}]}\otimes \mathbf{8}_{[c\bar{c}]}$ components in LHCb's di-$J/\psi$ structures. For the fully-bottom $b\bar{b}b\bar{b}$ system, their masses are calculated around 18.2 GeV for S-wave tetraquark states while 18.4-18.6 GeV for P-wave ones, which are below the $\eta_b\eta_b$ and $\Upsilon(1S)\Upsilon(1S)$ two-meson decay thresholds.
ECONOMY
Spin and quadrupole correlations by three-spin interaction in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$

We have investigated the origin of the magnetic dipole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^z \rangle$ characterized by the modulation wave vector $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ observed in the frustrated pyrochlore magnet Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$. This magnetic short-range order cannot be accounted for by adding further-neighbor exchange interactions to the nearest-neighbor pseudospin-$\tfrac{1}{2}$ Hamiltonian for quantum pyrochlore magnets. Using classical Monte Carlo simulation and quantum simulation based on thermally pure quantum (TPQ) states we have shown that the spin correlations with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim (\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2},\tfrac{1}{2})$ are induced at low temperatures by a three-spin interaction of a form $\sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}}^{\pm} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime}}^z \sigma_{\boldsymbol{r}^{\prime \prime}}^z $, which is a correction to the Hamiltonian due to the low crystal-field excitation. Simulations using TPQ states have shown that the spin correlations coexist with electric quadrupole correlations $\langle \sigma_{\boldsymbol{Q}}^{\alpha} \sigma_{\boldsymbol{-Q}}^{\beta} \rangle$ ($\alpha, \beta = x, y$) with $\boldsymbol{k} \sim \boldsymbol{0}$. These results suggest that the putative quantum spin liquid state of Tb$_{2+x}$Ti$_{2-x}$O$_{7+y}$ is located close to phase boundaries of the spin-ice, quadrupole-ordered, and magnetic-ordered states in the classical approximation, and that the three-spin interaction brings about a quantum disordered ground state with both spin and quadrupole correlations.
SCIENCE
Multi-band $s_{++}$ superconductivity in $\textrm{V}_{3}\textrm{Si}$ determined from the response to a controlled disorder

London penetration depth, \lambda(T), was measured in a \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} single crystal. Obtained superfluid density show a distinct signature of two almost decoupled superconducting gaps. While this measurement alone is insufficient to distinguish between s_{\pm} and s_{++} pairing states, it can be elucidated by studying the effect of a controlled non-magnetic disorder on the superconducting transition temperature, T_{c}. For this purpose, the same \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} crystal was sequentially irradiated by 2.5 MeV electrons three times repeating the measurements between the irradiation runs. A large total dose of 10 C/cm^{2} (6.24\times10^{19} electrons/\textrm{cm}^{2}) was accumulated, after which T_{c} changed from 16.4 K in pristine state to 14.7 K (9.3 \%). This substantial suppression is impossible for a single isotropic gap, but is not large enough for a sign-changing s_{\pm} pairing state. Our electronic band structure calculations show how five bands crossing the Fermi surface can naturally support two effective gaps, not dissimilar from the iron pnictides physics. The two-gap self-consistent theories for both, \lambda(T) and T_{c}, describe the data very well. Thus, the experimental results and theoretical analysis provide strong support for an s_{++} superconductivity with two unequal gaps, \Delta_{1}\left(0\right)\approx2.53\;\textrm{meV} and \Delta_{1}\left(0\right)\approx1.42\;\textrm{meV}, and a weak inter-band coupling in \text{V}_{3}\text{Si} superconductor.
PHYSICS
Universal Bounds for Fractional Laplacian on the Bounded Open Domain in $\mathbb{R}^{n}$

Let $\Omega$ be a bounded open domain on the Euclidean space $\mathbb{R}^{n}$ and $\mathbb{Q}_{+}$ be the set of all positive rational numbers. In 2017, Chen and Zeng investigated the eigenvalues with higher order of the fractional Laplacian $\left.(-\Delta)^{s}\right|_{\Omega}$ for $s>0$ and $s \in \mathbb{Q}_{+}$, and they obtained a universal inequality of Yang type(\emph{ Universal inequality and upper bounds of eigenvalues for non-integer poly-Laplacian on a bounded domain, Calculus of Variations and Partial Differential Equations,
MATHEMATICS
Circuit Complexity in $\mathcal{Z}_{2}$ ${\cal EEFT}$

Kiran Adhikari, Sayantan Choudhury, Sourabh Kumar, Saptarshi Mandal, Nilesh Pandey, Abhishek Roy, Soumya Sarkar, Partha Sarker, Saadat Salman Shariff. Motivated by recent studies of circuit complexity in weakly interacting scalar field theory, we explore the computation of circuit complexity in $\mathcal{Z}_2$ Even Effective Field Theories ($\mathcal{Z}_2$ EEFTs). We consider a massive free field theory with higher-order Wilsonian operators such as $\phi^{4}$, $\phi^{6}$ and $\phi^8.$ To facilitate our computation we regularize the theory by putting it on a lattice. First, we consider a simple case of two oscillators and later generalize the results to $N$ oscillators. The study has been carried out for nearly Gaussian states. In our computation, the reference state is an approximately Gaussian unentangled state, and the corresponding target state, calculated from our theory, is an approximately Gaussian entangled state. We compute the complexity using the geometric approach developed by Nielsen, parameterizing the path ordered unitary transformation and minimizing the geodesic in the space of unitaries. The contribution of higher-order operators, to the circuit complexity, in our theory has been discussed. We also explore the dependency of complexity with other parameters in our theory for various cases.
SCIENCE
Intermediate scattering potential strength in electron - irradiated $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-δ}$ from London penetration depth measurements

Temperature-dependent London penetration depth, $\lambda(T)$, of a high quality optimally-doped $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-\delta}$ single crystal was measured using tunnel-diode-resonator technique. Controlled artificial disorder was induced by low-temperature (20~K) irradiation by 2.5 MeV electrons at two large doses of $3.8\times10^{19}$and $5.3\times10^{19}$ electrons per $\textrm{cm}^{2}$. The irradiation caused significant suppression of the superconductor's critical temperature, $T_{c}$, from 94.6 K to 90.0 K, and to 78.7 K, respectively. The low-temperature behavior of $\lambda\left(T\right)$ evolves from a $T-$ linear in pristine state to a $T^{2}-$ behavior after irradiation, expected for a line-nodal $d-$wave superconductor. However, the original theory that explained such behavior assumed a unitary limit of the scattering potential, whereas usually in normal metals and semiconductors, Born scattering is sufficient to describe the experiment. To estimate the scattering potential strength, we calculated the superfluid density, $\rho_{s}=\lambda^{2}\left(0\right)/\lambda^{2}\left(T\right)$, varying the amount and strength of non-magnetic scattering using a self-consistent $t-$matrix theory. Comparing experimental and theoretical coefficients $A$ and $B$ of the low-temperature power series, $\rho_{s}\approx1-At-Bt^{2}$, we determine the amplitude of the scattering phase shift to be around 65$^{o}$. Knowing this value is important for further theoretical analysis of the microscopic mechanisms of superconductivity in $\text{YBa}_{2}\text{Cu}_{3}\text{O}_{7-\delta}$ high$-T_{c}$ superconductor.
CHEMISTRY
Different Hamiltonians for the Painlevé ${\text{P}_{\mathrm{IV}}}$ equation and their identification using a geometric approach

It is well-known that differential Painlevé equations can be written in a Hamiltonian form. However, a coordinate form of such representation is far from unique -- there are many very different Hamiltonians that result in the same differential Painlevé equation. In this paper we describe a systematic procedure of finding changes of coordinates transforming different Hamiltonian systems into some canonical form. Our approach is based on Sakai's geometric theory of Painlevé equations. We explain our approach using the fourth differential ${\text{P}_{\mathrm{IV}}}$ equation as an example, but it can be easily adapted to other Painlevé equations as well.
MATHEMATICS
Production of light (anti)nuclei in pp collisions at $\sqrt{s} = 13$TeV

Understanding the production mechanism of light (anti)nuclei is one of the key challenges of nuclear physics and has important consequences for astrophysics, since it provides an input for indirect dark-matter searches in space. In this paper, the latest results about the production of light (anti)nuclei in pp collisions at $\sqrt{s} = 13$ TeV are presented, focusing on the comparison with the predictions of coalescence and thermal models. For the first time, the coalescence parameters $B_2$ for deuterons and $B_3$ for helions are compared with parameter-free theoretical predictions that are directly constrained by the femtoscopic measurement of the source radius in the same event class. A fair description of the data with a Gaussian wave function is observed for both deuteron and helion, supporting the coalescence mechanism for the production of light (anti)nuclei in pp collisions. This method paves the way for future investigations of the internal structure of more complex nuclear clusters, including the hypertriton.
ASTRONOMY
The electrical conductivity of cubic (In$_{1-x}$Ga$_x$)$_2$O$_3$ films ($x\le0.18$): Native point defects, Sn-doping, and the surface electron accumulation layer

The alloying of the group-III transparent semiconducting sesquioxides In$_2$O$_3$ and Ga$_2$O$_3$ can lead to a modulation of the properties of the parent compounds, e.g., the shallow- and deep-donor character of the oxygen vacancy or the presence and absence of a surface electron accumulation layer, respectively. In this work, we investigate the effect of alloying on the electron transport properties of unintentionally-doped single-crystalline and textured bixbyite (In$_{1-x}$Ga$_x$)$_2$O$_3$ thin films annealed in oxygen and vacuum with Ga contents up to $x$=0.18. Hall effect measurements demonstrate a surprising increase in electron density due to native defects with added Ga. This increase may be related to the incorporation of Ga-interstitials or oxygen vacancies induced by Ga-related unit-cell distortions. A combined investigation based on hard and soft x-ray photoelectron spectroscopy measurements demonstrates the existence of the surface electron accumulation layer for all alloy films and, hence, no depletion up to $x$=0.18. Finally, we additionally demonstrate a single-crystalline (In$_{0.92}$Ga$_{0.08}$)$_2$O$_3$:Sn film, as a possible transparent conductive oxide with a wider band gap than that of (Sn-doped) In$_2$O$_3$.
CHEMISTRY
Amplitude analysis and branching fraction measurement of the decay $D_{s}^{+} \to π^{+}π^{0}π^{0}$

BESIII Collaboration: M. Ablikim, M. N. Achasov, P. Adlarson, S. Ahmed, M. Albrecht, R. Aliberti, A. Amoroso, M. R. An, Q. An, X. H. Bai, Y. Bai, O. Bakina, R. Baldini Ferroli, I. Balossino, Y. Ban, K. Begzsuren, N. Berger, M. Bertani, D. Bettoni, F. Bianchi, J. Bloms, A. Bortone, I. Boyko, R. A. Briere, A. Brueggemann, H. Cai, X. Cai, A. Calcaterra, G. F. Cao, N. Cao, S. A. Cetin, J. F. Chang, W. L. Chang, G. Chelkov, G. Chen, H. S. Chen, M. L. Chen, S. J. Chen, X. R. Chen, Y. B. Chen, Z. J. Chen, W. S. Cheng, G. Cibinetto, F. Cossio, H. L. Dai, X. C. Dai, A. Dbeyssi, R. E. de Boer, D. Dedovich, Z. Y. Deng, A. Denig, I. Denysenko, M. Destefanis, F. De Mori, Y. Ding, J. Dong, L. Y. Dong, M. Y. Dong, X. Dong, S. X. Du, Y. L. Fan, J. Fang, S. S. Fang, Y. Fang, R. Farinelli, L. Fava, F. Feldbauer, G. Felici, C. Q. Feng, J. H. Feng, M. Fritsch, C. D. Fu, Y. N. Gao, Ya Gao, Yang Gao, I. Garzia, P. T. Ge, C. Geng, E. M. Gersabeck, A Gilman, K. Goetzen, L. Gong, W. X. Gong, W. Gradl, M. Greco, L. M. Gu, M. H. Gu, C. Y Guan, A. Q. Guo, L. B. Guo, R. P. Guo, Y. P. Guo, A. Guskov, T. T. Han, W. Y. Han, X. Q. Hao, F. A. Harris, K. L. He, F. H. Heinsius.
CHEMISTRY
Resummed Higgs boson cross section at next-to SV to $ \rm NNLO + \rm \overline {NNLL}$

We present the resummed predictions for inclusive cross section for the production of Higgs boson at next-to-next-to leading logarithmic ($\rm \overline {NNLL}$) accuracy taking into account both soft-virtual ($\rm SV$) and next-to SV ($\rm NSV$) threshold logarithms. We derive the $N$-dependent coefficients and the $N$-independent constants in Mellin-$N$ space for our study. Using the minimal prescription we perform the inverse Mellin transformation and match it with the corresponding fixed order results. We report in detail the numerical impact of $N$-independent part of resummed result and explore the ambiguity involved in exponentiating them. By studying the K factors at different logarithmic accuracy, we find that the perturbative expansion shows better convergence improving the reliability of the prediction at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy. For instance, the cross-section at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy reduces by $3.15\%$ as compared to the $\rm NNLO$ result for the central scale $\mu_R = \mu_F = m_H/2$ at 13 TeV LHC. We also observe that the resummed $\rm SV + NSV$ result improves the renormalisation scale uncertainty at every order in perturbation theory. The uncertainty from the renormalisation scale $\mu_R$ ranges between $(+8.85\% ,-10.12\%)$ at $\rm NNLO$ whereas it goes down to $(+6.54\% , - 8.32\%)$ at $\rm NNLO + \overline{NNLL}$ accuracy. However, the factorisation scale uncertainty is worsened by the inclusion of these NSV logarithms hinting the importance of resummation beyond $\rm NSV$ terms. We also present our predictions for $\rm SV + NSV$ resummed result at different collider energies.
SCIENCE
The $^{59}$Fe(n, γ)$^{60}$Fe Cross Section from the Surrogate Ratio Method and Its Effect on the $^{60}$Fe Nucleosynthesis

S. Q. Yan, X. Y. Li, K. Nishio, M. Lugaro, Z. H. Li, H. Makii, M. Pignatari, Y. B. Wang, R. Orlandi, K. Hirose, K. Tsukada, P. Mohr, G. S. Li, J. G. Wang, B. S. Gao, Y. L. Han, B. Guo, Y. J. Li, Y. P. Shen, T. K. Sato, Y. Ito, F. Suzaki, J. Su, Y. Y. Yang, J. S. Wang, J. B. Ma, P. Ma, Z. Bai, S. W. Xu, J. Ren, Q. W. Fan, S. Zeng, Z. Y. Han, W. Nan, W. K. Nan, C. Chen, G. Lian, Q. Hu, F. F. Duan, S. Y. Jin, X. D. Tang, W. P. Liu.
ASTRONOMY
Spanning union of cycles in some specific grid graphs with square cells -- PART I: Rectangular Grid Graph $RG_{m}(n)$, Thick Grid Cylinder $TkC_m(n)$ and Moebius Strip $MS_{m}(n)$

Motivated to find the answers to some of the questions that have occurred in recent papers dealing with Hamiltonian cycles (abbreviated HCs) in some special classes of grid graphs we started the investigation of spanning unions of cycles, the so-called 2-factors, in these graphs (as a generalizations of HCs). For all the three types of graphs from the title and for any integer $m \geq 2$ we propose an algorithm for obtaining a specially designed digraph ${\cal D}^*_m$. The problem of enumeration of 2-factors is reduced to the problem of enumerating oriented walks in this digraph. Computational results we gathered for $m \leq 17$ reveal some interesting properties both for the digraphs ${\cal D}^*_m$ and for the sequences of numbers of 2-factors. We prove some of them for arbitrary $m \geq 2$.
SCIENCE
Signals of quark combination at hadronization in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=200$ GeV

We find signals of quark combination at hadronization from the experimental data of $p_{T}$ spectra of hadrons at mid-rapidity in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=200$ GeV. The first is the constituent quark number scaling property for $p_{T}$ spectra of $\Omega^{-}$ and $\phi$ and that for $p_{T}$ spectra of $p$ and $\rho^{0}$. The second is that $p_{T}$ spectra of $\Lambda$, $\Xi^{-}$, and $K^{*0}$ can be self-consistently described using the spectrum of strange quarks from $\phi$ data and that of up/down quarks from $p$ data in the equal-velocity combination mechanism. The third is that experimental data for $p_{T}$ spectrum of $D^{*+}$ are also well described using the spectrum of up/down quarks from $p$ data and that of charm quarks from perturbative QCD calculations. These results indicate a similarity between hadron production in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=200$ GeV and that at LHC energies. We predict $p_{T}$ spectra of single-charm hadrons and their spectrum ratios. We suggest systematic measurements in $pp$ collisions at $\sqrt{s}=200$ GeV in future so as to better understand the property of small parton system created in $pp$ collisions at different collision energies.
SCIENCE
$\texttt{express}$: extensible, high-level workflows for swifter $\textit{ab initio}$ materials modeling

Qi Zhang (1), Chaoxuan Gu (1), Jingyi Zhuang (2 and 3), Renata M. Wentzcovitch (1 and 2 and 3) ((1) Department of Applied Physics and Applied Mathematics, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA, (2) Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Palisades, NY, USA, (3) Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Columbia University, New York, NY, USA)
ENGINEERING
The spectrum of marginally-deformed ${\cal N} = 2$ CFTs with AdS$_4$ S-fold duals of type IIB

A holographic duality was recently established between an ${\cal N} =4$ non-geometric AdS$_4$ solution of type IIB supergravity in the so-called S-fold class, and a three-dimensional conformal field theory (CFT) defined as a limit of ${\cal N} =4$ super-Yang-Mills at an interface. Using gauged supergravity, the ${\cal N} =2$ conformal manifold (CM) of this CFT has been assessed to be two-dimensional. Here, we holographically characterise the large-$N$ operator spectrum of the marginally-deformed CFT. We do this by, firstly, providing the algebraic structure of the complete Kaluza-Klein (KK) spectrum on the associated two-parameter family of AdS$_4$ solutions. And, secondly, by computing the ${\cal N} =2$ supermultiplet dimensions at the first few KK levels on a lattice in the CM, using new exceptional field theory techniques. Our KK analysis also allows us to establish that this ${\cal N} =2$ CM is globally a compact, cylindrical Riemann surface.
SCIENCE
Superconducting gap symmetry from Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference analysis on {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$

Shinibali Bhattacharyya, Andreas Kreisel, X. Kong, T. Berlijn, Astrid T. Rømer, Brian M. Andersen, P. J. Hirschfeld. The nature of the superconducting order parameter in {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ has generated intense interest in recent years. Since the superconducting gap is very small, high resolution methods such as scanning tunneling spectroscopy might be the best chance to directly resolve the gap symmetry. Recently, a Bogoliubov quasiparticle interference imaging (BQPI) experiment has suggested that the $d_{x^2-y^2}$ gap symmetry is appropriate for {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$. In this work, we use a more refined theoretical approach based on Wannier functions of the surface of {Sr}$_2${RuO}$_4$ to calculate the continuum density of states as detected in scanning tunneling microscopy experiments. We examine several different proposed gap order parameters, and calculate the expected BQPI pattern for each case. Comparing to the available experimental data, our results suggest that a $s'+id_{xy}$ gap order parameter is the most probable state, but the measured BQPI patterns still display features unaccounted for by the theory for any of the states currently under discussion.
SCIENCE

