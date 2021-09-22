Anchor Bay superintendent talks keys to student success
In an ever-changing world, how can schools best prepare students for life after graduation?. Anchor Bay School District Superintendent Phillip Jankowski tackled this question during a recent Business by the Bay luncheon hosted by the Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce at Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield Township. He pointed to a more proactive student-first approach that integrates college and career opportunities and gives students the confidence to build a path to success.www.voicenews.com
