Saint Clair County, MI

Anchor Bay superintendent talks keys to student success

By Katelyn Larese
Voice News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an ever-changing world, how can schools best prepare students for life after graduation?. Anchor Bay School District Superintendent Phillip Jankowski tackled this question during a recent Business by the Bay luncheon hosted by the Anchor Bay Chamber of Commerce at Brandenburg Park in Chesterfield Township. He pointed to a more proactive student-first approach that integrates college and career opportunities and gives students the confidence to build a path to success.

