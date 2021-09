Under the bright lights of Turpin Stadium Saturday, Northwestern State University Interim President Dr. Marcus Jones met with Cadet Caiden Matthews to congratulate him for being selected NSU ROTC Cadet of the Month. When asked about the qualities required for selection, Demon Battalion Commander CDT LTC Anthony Cantrell and Command Sergeant Major Seth Ozsoy noted CDT Matthews was selected for his positive outlook and devout loyalty to the program. Said Cantrell, “Matthews is also quick to volunteer for additional duties, including serving on the Color guard and the Ranger Challenge team, both of which are mentally and physically demanding.”

