Murray, KY

University website receives redesign

By News Editor
Murray State News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiming to boost mobile users and aid recruitment Murray State plans to relaunch its website later this fall. Charley Allen-Dunn, web and digital ad manager for branding, marketing and communication, is the lead on this project. Dunn said the website has not been redesigned since 2015. The old website was responsive, but not very mobile-friendly. She said the new website is being built with mobile devices in mind first, which should create a more mobile-friendly website.

thenews.org

