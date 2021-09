The spooky season will be here before we know it, but for some of us, the paranormal is a way of life that deserves to be observed year-round. If you, too, enjoy all things creepy and haunted, you will want to visit South Dakota’s historic Hotel Alex Johnson ASAP, as is it said to be plagued by […] The post The Historic Hotel Alex Johnson In South Dakota Is Notoriously Haunted And We Dare You To Spend The Night appeared first on Only In Your State.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 HOURS AGO