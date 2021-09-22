CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

Structural optimization of biohydrogen production: Impact of pretreatments on volatile fatty acids and biogas parameters

By Mahmood Mahmoodi-Eshkaftakia, Gustavo Mockaitis
arxiv.org
 6 days ago

The present study aims to describe an innovative approach that enables the system to achieve high yielding for biohydrogen (bio-H$_2$) production using xylose as a by-product of lignocellulosic biomass processing. A hybrid optimization technique, structural modelling, desirability analysis, and genetic algorithm could determine the optimum input factors to maximize useful biogas parameters, especially bio-H$_2$ and CH$_4$. As found, the input factors (pretreatment, digestion time and biogas relative pressure) and volatile fatty acids (acetic acid, propionic acid and butyric acid) had indirectly and significantly impacted the bio-H$_2$ and desirability score. The pretreatment factor had the most effect on bio-H$_2$ and CH$_4$ production among the factors, and after that, were propionic acid and digestion time. The optimization method showed that the best pretreatment was acidic pretreatment, digestion time > 20 h, relative pressure in a range of 300-800 mbar, acetic acid in a range of 90-200 mg/L, propionic acid in a range of 20-150 mg/L, and butyric acid in a range of 250-420 mg/L. These values caused to produce H$_2$ > 10.2 mmol/L, CH$_4$ > 3.9 mmol/L, N$_2$ < 15.3 mmol/L, CO$_2$ < 19.5 mmol/L, total biogas > 0.31 L, produced biogas > 0.10 L, and accumulated biogas > 0.41 L.

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Double diffusion structure of logarithmically damped wave equations with a small parameter

We consider a wave equation with a nonlocal logarithmic damping depending on a small parameter $\theta \in (0,1/2)$. This research is a counter part of that was initiated by Charao-D'Abbicco-Ikehata considered in [5] for the large parameter case $\theta \in (1/2,1)$. We study the Cauchy problem for this model in the whole space for the small parameter case, and we obtain an asymptotic profile and optimal estimates in time of solutions as time goes to infinity in $L^2$-sense. An important discovery in this research is that in the one dimensional case, we can present a threshold $\theta^{*} = 1/4$ of the parameter $\theta$ such that the solution of the Cauchy problem decays with some optimal rate for $\theta \in (0,\theta^{*})$, while the $L^2$-norm of the corresponding solution blows up in infinite time for $\theta \in [\theta^{*},1/2)$. The former (i.e., $\theta \in (0,\theta^{*})$ case) indicates an usual diffusion phenomenon, while the latter (i.e., $\theta \in [\theta^{*},1/2)$ case) implies, so to speak, a singular diffusion phenomenon. Such a singular diffusion in the one dimensional case is a quite novel phenomenon discovered through our new model produced by logarithmic damping with a small parameter $\theta$.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Comparison of power sector models by analyzing the impact of modeling features on optimal capacity expansion

Jonas van Ouwerkerk, Hans Christian Gils, Hedda Gardian, Martin Kittel, Wolf-Peter Schill, Alexander Zerrahn, Alexander Murmann, Jann Launer, Laura Torralba-Díaz, Christian Bußar. The transition towards decarbonized energy systems requires the expansion of renewable and flexibility technologies in power sectors. In a model comparison, we examine the optimal expansion of such...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Graph-Theoretical Based Algorithms for Structural Optimization

Five new algorithms were proposed in order to optimize well conditioning of structural matrices. Along with decreasing the size and duration of analyses, minimizing analytical errors is a critical factor in the optimal computer analysis of skeletal structures. Appropriate matrices with a greater number of zeros (sparse), a well structure, and a well condition are advantageous for this objective. As a result, a problem of optimization with various goals will be addressed. This study seeks to minimize analytical errors such as rounding errors in skeletal structural flexibility matrixes via the use of more consistent and appropriate mathematical methods. These errors become more pronounced in particular designs with ill-suited flexibility matrixes; structures with varying stiffness are a frequent example of this. Due to the usage of weak elements, the flexibility matrix has a large number of non-diagonal terms, resulting in analytical errors. In numerical analysis, the ill-condition of a matrix may be resolved by moving or substituting rows; this study examined the definition and execution of these modifications prior to creating the flexibility matrix. Simple topological and algebraic features have been mostly utilized in this study to find fundamental cycle bases with particular characteristics. In conclusion, appropriately conditioned flexibility matrices are obtained, and analytical errors are reduced accordingly.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Recursive Feasibility Guided Optimal Parameter Adaptation of Differential Convex Optimization Policies for Safety-Critical Systems

Quadratic programs (QPs) that enforce control barrier functions (CBFs) have become popular for safety-critical control synthesis, in part due to their ease of implementation and constraint specification. The construction of valid CBFs, however, is not straightforward, and for arbitrarily chosen parameters of the QP, the system trajectories may enter states at which the QP either eventually becomes infeasible, or may not achieve desired performance. In this work, we pose the control synthesis problem as a differential policy whose parameters are optimized for performance over a time horizon at high level, thus resulting in a bi-level optimization routine. In the absence of knowledge of the set of feasible parameters, we develop a Recursive Feasibility Guided Gradient Descent approach for updating the parameters of QP so that the new solution performs at least as well as previous solution. By considering the dynamical system as a directed graph over time, this work presents a novel way of optimizing performance of a QP controller over a time horizon for multiple CBFs by (1) using the gradient of its solution with respect to its parameters by employing sensitivity analysis, and (2) backpropagating these as well as system dynamics gradients to update parameters while maintaining feasibility of QPs.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acids#Biohydrogen#Biogas
arxiv.org

Inferring metabolic fluxes in nutrient-limited continuous cultures: A Maximum Entropy Approach with minimum information

We propose a new scheme to infer the metabolic fluxes of cell cultures in a chemostat. Our approach is based on the Maximum Entropy Principle and exploits the understanding of the chemostat dynamics and its connection with the actual metabolism of cells. We show that, in continuous cultures with limiting nutrients, the inference can be done with {\it limited information about the culture}: the dilution rate of the chemostat, the concentration in the feed media of the limiting nutrient and the cell concentration at steady state. Also, we remark that our technique provides information, not only about the mean values of the fluxes in the culture, but also its heterogeneity. We first present these results studying a computational model of a chemostat. Having control of this model we can test precisely the quality of the inference, and also unveil the mechanisms behind the success of our approach. Then, we apply our method to E. coli experimental data from the literature and show that it outperforms alternative formulations that rest on a Flux Balance Analysis framework.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unconventional Superconductivity from Fermi Surface Fluctuations in Strongly Correlated Metals

In quantum materials, electrons that have strong correlations tend to localize, leading to quantum spins as the building blocks for low-energy physics. When strongly correlated electrons coexist with more weakly-correlated conduction electrons, multiple channels of effective interactions develop and compete with each other. The competition creates quantum fluctuations having a large spectral weight, with the associated entropies reaching significant fractions of $R\ln 2$ per electron. Advancing a framework to understand how the fluctuating local moments influence unconventional superconductivity is both pressing and challenging. Here we do so in the exemplary setting of heavy-fermion metals, where the amplified quantum fluctuations manifest in the form of Kondo destruction and large-to-small Fermi-surface fluctuations. These fluctuations lead to unconventional superconductivity whose transition temperature is exceptionally high relative to the effective Fermi temperature, reaching several percent of the Kondo temperature scale. Our results provide a natural understanding of the enigmatic superconductivity in a host of heavy-fermion metals. Moreover, the qualitative physics underlying our findings and their implications for the formation of unconventional superconductivity apply to a variety of highly correlated metals with strong Fermi surface fluctuations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Complex magnetic ground states and topological electronic phases of atomic spin chains on superconductors

Understanding the magnetic properties of atomic chains on superconductors is an essential cornerstone on the road towards controlling and constructing topological electronic matter. Yet, even in simple models, the magnetic ground states remain debated. Ferromagnetic (FM), antiferromagnetic (AFM), and spin spiral configurations have been suggested and experimentally detected, while non-coplanar and complex collinear phases have been additionally conjectured. Here, we resolve parts of the controversy by determining the magnetic ground states of chains of magnetic atoms in proximity to a superconductor with Monte-Carlo methods. We confirm the existence of FM, AFM and spin spiral ground states, exclude non-coplanar phases in the model and clarify the parametric region of a $\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow\downarrow$-phase. We further identify a number of novel complex collinear spin configurations, including the periodic spin configurations $\uparrow\uparrow\uparrow\downarrow$, and $\uparrow \uparrow \uparrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow \downarrow \downarrow \uparrow \downarrow$, which are in some cases combined with harmonic and anharmonic spirals to form the ground state. We topologically classify the electronic structures, investigate their stability against increasing the superconducting order parameter, and explain the complex collinear order by an effective Heisenberg model with dominant four-spin interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the Impact of the Numerical Method on Magnetic Reconnection and Particle Acceleration -- I. The MHD case

We present 2D MHD numerical simulations of tearing-unstable current sheets coupled to a population of non-thermal test-particles, in order to address the problem of numerical convergence with respect to grid resolution, numerical method and physical resistivity. Numerical simulations are performed with the PLUTO code for astrophysical fluid dynamics through different combinations of Riemann solvers, reconstruction methods, grid resolutions at various Lundquist numbers. The constrained transport method is employed to control the divergence-free condition of magnetic field. Our results indicate that the reconnection rate of the background tearing-unstable plasma converges only for finite values of the Lundquist number and for sufficiently large grid resolutions. In general, it is found that (for a 2nd-order scheme) the minimum threshold for numerical convergence during the linear phases requires the number of computational zones covering the initial current sheet width to scale roughly as $\sim \sqrt{\bar{S}}$, where $\bar{S}$ is the Lundquist number defined on the current sheet width. On the other hand, the process of particle acceleration is found to be nearly independent of the underlying numerical details inasmuch as the system becomes tearing-unstable and enters in its nonlinear stages. In the limit of large $\bar{S}$, the ensuing power-law index quickly converge to $p \approx 1.7$, consistently with the fast reconnection regime.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Feeble Metallicity and Robust Semiconducting Regime in Structurally Sensitive Ba(Pb, Sn)O$_3$ Alloys

Density functional calculations are carried out to study the symmetry and substitution-driven electronic phase transition in BaPb$_{1-x}$Sn$_x$O$_3$. Two end members BaSnO$_3$ and BaPbO$_3$, are found to be insulating and metallic, respectively. In the latter case, the metallicity arises with the presence of an electron pocket, formed by Pb-s dominated conduction band edge, and a hole pocket formed O-p dominated valence bands. While electron carriers are found to be highly mobile, the hole carriers are localized. Our study reveals that an insulating phase can be realized in the metallic cubic BaPbO$_3$ in three ways in order to explore optoelectronic properties. Firstly, by lowering the symmetry of the lattice to monoclinic through rotation and tilting of the PbO$_6$ octahedra. Secondly, by hydrostatic pressure, and thirdly by alloying with Sn substitution. The presence of soft phonon modes implies the plausibility of symmetry lowering structural transitions. Furthermore, unlike the earlier reports, we find that Sn substituted BaPbO$_3$ cannot exhibits topological insulator phase due to absence of the band inversion.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Text to Insight: Accelerating Organic Materials Knowledge Extraction via Deep Learning

Scientific literature is one of the most significant resources for sharing knowledge. Researchers turn to scientific literature as a first step in designing an experiment. Given the extensive and growing volume of literature, the common approach of reading and manually extracting knowledge is too time consuming, creating a bottleneck in the research cycle. This challenge spans nearly every scientific domain. For the materials science, experimental data distributed across millions of publications are extremely helpful for predicting materials properties and the design of novel materials. However, only recently researchers have explored computational approaches for knowledge extraction primarily for inorganic materials. This study aims to explore knowledge extraction for organic materials. We built a research dataset composed of 855 annotated and 708,376 unannotated sentences drawn from 92,667 abstracts. We used named-entity-recognition (NER) with BiLSTM-CNN-CRF deep learning model to automatically extract key knowledge from literature. Early-phase results show a high potential for automated knowledge extraction. The paper presents our findings and a framework for supervised knowledge extraction that can be adapted to other scientific domains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Effect of fermion indistinguishability on optical absorption of doped two-dimensional semiconductors

We study the optical absorption spectrum of a doped two-dimensional semiconductor in the spin-valley polarized limit. In this configuration, the carriers in the Fermi sea are indistinguishable from one of the two carriers forming the exciton. Most notably, this indistinguishability requires the three-body trion state to have p-wave symmetry. To explore the consequences of this, we evaluate the system's optical properties within a polaron description, which can interpolate from the low density limit -- where the relevant excitations are few-body bound states -- to higher density many-body states. In the parameter regime where the trion is bound, we demonstrate that the spectrum is characterized by an attractive quasiparticle branch, a repulsive branch, and a many-body continuum, and we evaluate the doping dependence of the corresponding energies and spectral weights. In particular, at low doping we find that the oscillator strength of the attractive branch scales with the square of the Fermi energy as a result of the trion's p-wave symmetry. Upon increasing density, we find that both the repulsive and attractive branches blueshift, and that the orbital character of the states associated with these branches interchanges. We compare our results with previous investigations of the scenario where the Fermi sea involves carriers distinguishable from those in the exciton, for which the trion ground state is s-wave.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Laser-induced thermal source for cold atoms

We demonstrate a simple and compact approach to laser cool and trap atoms based on laser ablation of a pure solid granule. A rapid thermalisation of the granule leads to a fast recovery of the ultra-high vacuum condition required for a long trapping lifetime of the cold gas. We give a proof-of-concept of the technique, performing a magneto-optical trap on the 461 nm $^1S_0\rightarrow^1P_1$ transition of strontium. We get up to 3.5 million of cold strontium-88 atoms with a trapping lifetime of more than 4 s. The lifetime is limited by the pressure of the strontium-free residual background vapour. We also implement an original configuration of permanent magnets to create the quadruple magnetic field of the magneto-optical trap. This laser ablation technique can be generalized to other atomic elements such as transition metals and lanthanide atoms, and shows a strong potential for applications in quantum technologies ranging from quantum computing to precision measurements such as outdoor inertial sensing.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Determination of the elastic moduli of CVD graphene by probing graphene/polymer Bragg stacks

Graphene has been widely used in the form of micro-flakes to fabricate composite materials with enhanced mechanical properties. Due to the small size of the inclusions and their random orientation within the matrix, the superior mechanical properties of graphene cannot be fully exploited. Recently, attempts have been made to fabricate nanolaminate composites by interleaving large sheets of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) monolayer graphene between thin layers of polymer matrices. However, CVD graphene is inevitably accompanied by wrinkles that are formed in the synthesis process, and it remains unknown how the wrinkles affect the mechanical properties of graphene. Here, we employ Brillouin Light Spectroscopy (BLS) to study the elastic moduli of CVD graphene by probing graphene/poly(methylmethacrylate) hybrid Bragg stacks at zero strain. We find the Young's and shear moduli of the CVD graphene, which has wrinkles in the form of sharp elevations of height of about 6 nm and a FWHM of ca. 30 nm, to be 680 and 290 GPa, respectively, with the former being about 30% lower than that of exfoliated, flat graphene. This work sheds light on the elastic properties of CVD graphene and provides a method that can be extended to studying the wrinkle-induced softening effect in other two-dimensional materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Self-Consistent Determination of Long-Range Electrostatics in Neural Network Potentials

Machine learning has the potential to revolutionize the field of molecular simulation through the development of efficient and accurate models of interatomic interactions. In particular, neural network models can describe interactions at the level of accuracy of quantum mechanics-based calculations, but with a fraction of the cost, enabling the simulation of large systems over long timescales with ab initio accuracy. However, implicit in the construction of neural network potentials is an assumption of locality, wherein atomic arrangements on the scale of about a nanometer are used to learn interatomic interactions. Because of this assumption, the resulting neural network models cannot describe long-range interactions that play critical roles in dielectric screening and chemical reactivity. To address this issue, we introduce the self-consistent field neural network (SCFNN) model -- a general approach for learning the long-range response of molecular systems in neural network potentials. The SCFNN model relies on a physically meaningful separation of the interatomic interactions into short- and long-range components, with a separate network to handle each component. We demonstrate the success of the SCFNN approach in modeling the dielectric properties of bulk liquid water, and show that the SCFNN model accurately predicts long-range polarization correlations and the response of water to applied electrostatic fields. Importantly, because of the separation of interactions inherent in our approach, the SCFNN model can be combined with many existing approaches for building neural network potentials. Therefore, we expect the SCFNN model to facilitate the proper description of long-range interactions in a wide-variety of machine learning-based force fields.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

First principles study of electron transport through diarythylene transition metal dichalcogenide molecular switch

Computational methods are fast becoming an integral part of nanoelectronics design process. With increasing computational power, electron transport simulation methods such as Non-equilibrium Greens function (NEGF) methods now hold promise in study and design of new electronic devices. Single molecule circuits as optimized device size covers a significant electron transmission, which originated of intrinsic molecular properties. In this study, we study and design a single molecule switch based on a transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) electrode (molybdenum disulphide (MoS2)) and a photochromic molecule. The chosen molecule, Diarylethene, is one of the only few thermally irreversible photochromes. The 1T phase of TMD monolayer has metallic properties and can act as a conducting electrode for these molecular switches. Further, the 1T phase can be functionalized using thiol chemistry, which leads to the formation of covalent C-S bonds that enable further addition of functional photochromic groups to the TMD surface. In this report, we compare and contrast different chemistry and spacer groups with respect to their response as a molecular switch, focusing on the ON/OFF transmission ratio at the Fermi level. We identify chemistries for further experimentation. If experimentally realized, these switches are expected to become integral part of various applications including molecular memories, photon detectors and logic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Efficient experimental characterization of quantum processes via compressed sensing on an NMR quantum processor

We employ the compressed sensing (CS) algorithm and a heavily reduced data set to experimentally perform true quantum process tomography (QPT) on an NMR quantum processor. We obtain the estimate of the process matrix $\chi$ corresponding to various two- and three-qubit quantum gates with a high fidelity. The CS algorithm is implemented using two different operator bases, namely, the standard Pauli basis and the Pauli-error basis. We experimentally demonstrate that the performance of the CS algorithm is significantly better in the Pauli-error basis, where the constructed $\chi$ matrix is maximally sparse. We compare the standard least square (LS) optimization QPT method with the CS-QPT method and observe that, provided an appropriate basis is chosen, the CS-QPT method performs significantly better as compared to the LS-QPT method. In all the cases considered, we obtained experimental fidelities greater than 0.9 from a reduced data set, which was approximately five to six times smaller in size than a full data set. We also experimentally characterized the reduced dynamics of a two-qubit subsystem embedded in a three-qubit system, and used the CS-QPT method to characterize processes corresponding to the evolution of two-qubit states under various $J$-coupling interactions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

One-dimensional optimal control problems for time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion equations of Allen--Cahn types

In this paper, we consider a class of optimal control problems for a one-dimensional time-discrete constrained quasilinear diffusion state-systems of singular Allen--Cahn types and its regularized approximating problems. We note that the control parameter for each system is given by physical temperature. The principal part of this paper is started with the verification of a Key-Theorem dealing with the decompositions of the subdifferentials of the governing convex energies of the state-systems. On this basis, we will prove five Main Theorems, concerned with: the solvability and precise regularity results of state-systems; the continuous-dependence of the solutions to state-systems including convergences in spatially $C^1$-topologies; the existence and parameter-dependence of optimal controls; the necessary optimality conditions for approximate optimal controls; precise characterizations of the approximating limit of the optimality conditions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The effects of random and seasonal environmental fluctuations on optimal harvesting and stocking

We analyze the harvesting and stocking of a population that is affected by random and seasonal environmental fluctuations. The main novelty comes from having three layers of environmental fluctuations. The first layer is due to the environment switching at random times between different environmental states. This is similar to having sudden environmental changes or catastrophes. The second layer is due to seasonal variation, where there is a significant change in the dynamics between seasons. Finally, the third layer is due to the constant presence of environmental stochasticity -- between the seasonal or random regime switches, the species is affected by fluctuations which can be modelled by white noise. This framework is more realistic because it can capture both significant random and deterministic environmental shifts as well as small and frequent fluctuations in abiotic factors. Our framework also allows for the price or cost of harvesting to change deterministically and stochastically, something that is more realistic from an economic point of view.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Atomic-scale studies of Fe3O4(001) and TiO2(110) surfaces following immersion in CO2-acidified water

Francesca Mirabella, Jan Balajka1, Jiri Pavelec, Markus Göbel, Florian Kraushofer, Michael Schmid1, Gareth S. Parkinson1, Ulrike Diebold. Difficulties associated with the integration of liquids into a UHV environment make surface-science style studies of mineral dissolution particularly challenging. Recently, we developed a novel experimental setup for the UHV-compatible dosing of ultrapure liquid water, and studied its interaction with TiO2 and Fe3O4 surfaces. Here, we describe a simple approach to vary the pH through the partial pressure of CO2 (pCO2) in the surrounding vacuum chamber, and use this to study how these surfaces react to an acidic solution. The TiO2(110) surface is unaffected by the acidic solution, except for a small amount of carbonaceous contamination. The Fe3O4(001)-(rt2 x rt2)R45 surface begins to dissolve at a pH 4.0-3.9 (pCO2 = 0.8-1 bar) and, although it is significantly roughened, the atomic-scale structure of the Fe3O4(001) surface layer remains visible in scanning tunneling microscopy (STM) images. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) reveals that the surface is chemically reduced, and contains a significant accumulation of bicarbonate (HCO3-) species. These observations are consistent with Fe(II) being extracted by bicarbonate ions, leading to dissolved iron bicarbonate complexes (Fe(HCO3)2), which precipitate onto the surface when the water evaporates.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Surface Reduction State Determines Stabilization and Incorporation of Rh on α-Fe2O3(1-102)

Florian Kraushofer, Nikolaus Resch, Moritz Eder, Ali Rafsanjani-Abbasi, Sarah Tobisch, Zdenek Jakub, Giada Franceschi, Michele Riva, Matthias Meier, Michael Schmid, Ulrike Diebold, Gareth S. Parkinson. Iron oxides (FeOx) are among the most common support materials utilized in single atom catalysis. The support is nominally Fe2O3, but strongly reductive treatments are...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy