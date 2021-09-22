Structural optimization of biohydrogen production: Impact of pretreatments on volatile fatty acids and biogas parameters
The present study aims to describe an innovative approach that enables the system to achieve high yielding for biohydrogen (bio-H$_2$) production using xylose as a by-product of lignocellulosic biomass processing. A hybrid optimization technique, structural modelling, desirability analysis, and genetic algorithm could determine the optimum input factors to maximize useful biogas parameters, especially bio-H$_2$ and CH$_4$. As found, the input factors (pretreatment, digestion time and biogas relative pressure) and volatile fatty acids (acetic acid, propionic acid and butyric acid) had indirectly and significantly impacted the bio-H$_2$ and desirability score. The pretreatment factor had the most effect on bio-H$_2$ and CH$_4$ production among the factors, and after that, were propionic acid and digestion time. The optimization method showed that the best pretreatment was acidic pretreatment, digestion time > 20 h, relative pressure in a range of 300-800 mbar, acetic acid in a range of 90-200 mg/L, propionic acid in a range of 20-150 mg/L, and butyric acid in a range of 250-420 mg/L. These values caused to produce H$_2$ > 10.2 mmol/L, CH$_4$ > 3.9 mmol/L, N$_2$ < 15.3 mmol/L, CO$_2$ < 19.5 mmol/L, total biogas > 0.31 L, produced biogas > 0.10 L, and accumulated biogas > 0.41 L.arxiv.org
Comments / 0