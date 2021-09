In the past week, nearly 800,000 square feet of office space across four well-known properties in Troy and Pontiac became available if you have the scratch. Toss in the Fisher Building and the former UAW-GM Center for Human Resources for good measure, and you have six buildings over 100,000 square feet — some vacant, some well leased — totaling 1.8 million square feet in the market for fresh ownership in metro Detroit the last 30 days or so, according to a survey of listings on CoStar Group Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based real estate information service.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO