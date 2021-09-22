CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASCER Tile of Spain Awards: The Jury 2021

 22/09/2021

Cover picture for the article22/09/2021 - All set for the 20th edition of the ASCER Tile of Spain Awards: for yet another year, a prestigious panel of experts will judge the entries in the architecture, interior design and end-of-degree project categories of the Tile of Spain Awards, organized by ASCER. At this edition, the jury will be presided by celebrated architect Carlos Ferrater, the president of the very first edition of the Tile of Spain Awards in 2001.

