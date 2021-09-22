CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large and Colorful: New Metamorphosis Collection by Rückl

By Angelo Dell'Olio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRückl broadened its popular Metamorphosis Collection with a new color. Along with crystal clear, smoke and iconic pink, the Collection now includes a golden-honey version we call amber. The amber color and delicate geometric cut on hand-blown crystal turns pieces from the Metamorphosis Collection into striking jewels for any interior, adding a pleasant and warm atmosphere.

