An Extra Touch of Ceramic Essence: Gayafores at Cersaie 2021
Gayafores will present new porcelain floor and wall tile collections at the upcoming Cersaie 2021 in Bologna. Gayafores will exclusively present its new collections of porcelain floor and wall tiles, with an added ceramic essence. Thus, the Arán, Core, Cottage, Marmetta and Palissandro collections are added to its catalogue to offer contemporary interior design new solutions, following the latest trends to decorate all kinds of spaces.www.archiproducts.com
