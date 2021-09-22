COVID-19: Child Nutrition Response 99

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. military is on the job at UAMS, helping health care workers combat a high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Arkansas isn't the first state to receive help recently, but the need is certainly there as staffing continues to be an issue. "I think any time you see Americans in need, it's really heart-wrenching and you want to help," said Lt. Colonel Christopher Grasso.

