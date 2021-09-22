COVID-19: Child Nutrition Response 99
On September 15, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released COVID-19 Child Nutrition Response #99: Nationwide Waiver of the Annual Half Aggregate Monitoring Requirement in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Based on the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, the USDA is waiving the requirement that the California Department of Education (CDE) Nutrition Services Division (NSD) annually review a number of sponsors whose program reimbursements, in the aggregate, account for at least one-half of the total program reimbursements in the state in the previous year. Details of the waiver are outlined in the.www.cde.ca.gov
