Ms. Gwendolyn Medders Morris, 81, of Hazlehurst, died Sept. 13 at Serenity Hospice House in Dublin. Ms. Morris was born Sept. 1, 1940, in Ware County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Leonard Chancey and Josie Jewell Thrift Chancey; daughters, Deborah Kaye Taylor, Regina Gail Medders, Vivian Elaine Medders; grandson, Kendall Medders; sister, Marie Fales; brothers, Thomas Chancey, Glenn Chancey, George Chancey, Stokes Chancey; daughters-in-law, Mary Medders, Sheila Medders; and son-in-law, Ricky Steverson. Ms. Morris loved sewing, fishing, cooking and dancing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.www.jdledger.com
