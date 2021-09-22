CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baxley, GA

Mrs. Opal Howard Sellers, 90

By Editor
jdledger.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Opal Howard Sellers, 90, of Baxley passed away Sept. 11 at her residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. Mrs. Sellers was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Wheeler County to the late William Thomas Howard and the late Mamie Breedlove Howard. She was a member of Oak View Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Sellers; son, Leon Sellers; grandson, Brian Reynolds; and son-in-law, Charles Kight.

www.jdledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

North Korea says it test-fired new hypersonic missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The missile North Korea fired off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday. North Korea fired the missile towards the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programs to restart diplomatic talks. read more.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wheeler County, GA
City
Baxley, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Jesup, GA
City
Shannon, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Christian
Person
Tim Howard

Comments / 0

Community Policy