Mrs. Opal Howard Sellers, 90
Mrs. Opal Howard Sellers, 90, of Baxley passed away Sept. 11 at her residence under the care of Hospice of South Georgia. Mrs. Sellers was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Wheeler County to the late William Thomas Howard and the late Mamie Breedlove Howard. She was a member of Oak View Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Sellers was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Sellers; son, Leon Sellers; grandson, Brian Reynolds; and son-in-law, Charles Kight.www.jdledger.com
