Mr. Joseph Samuel McAllister, 67

Mr. Joseph Samuel McAllister, known as “GreyEagle,” 67, of Hazlehurst, died Sept. 6 in Jeff Davis Hospital. Mr. McAllister was born Oct. 11, 1953, in Coffee County. He is preceded in death by his parents, John L. McAllister, Roxie Miller McAllister Evans, Jack Evans, a son, Joseph Asa McAllister, sister, Jackie Evans Music, sister-in-law, Luann Evans, brother-in-law, Carlton Hughes. He was retired GreyEagle Pilot Car Service and retired pilot with Hunt Enterprises. Most important he was the Lower Georgia Chief Pee Dee Indian Nation BC-SEUS.www.jdledger.com
