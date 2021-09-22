104 Privacy Rd, Louisa, VA 23024

This new (2018) & idyllic retreat is located in the Mill Pond subdivision on the private side of Lake Anna, and is very close to the water! Boat slips are first-come, first-serve (the boat slips are typically empty, per the owner, as shown in the attached pictures). This quaint lake house offers about 1,300 SQFTt of one-floor easy living space, including 3 BDRMS & 2 full BTHS. The main area of the home is wide open, with a spacious & bright family room with ceiling fan & crown molding, large kitchen with island, new stainless appliances & eating area with doors to the large back deck. The main bedroom has plenty of space, & offers a walk-in closet with shelving, & an en suite bathroom with double vanity, large soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower. 2 additional BDRMS with closets are located at the other end of the home, with a full bath between the two. A fantastic mud room & laundry room is connected to the rear of the home, with a separate entrance/exit leading out back via the kitchen. The back deck is large & great for relaxing, & leads down to a private back yard, which includes a lovely fire pit with hardscaping. Come see for yourself and enjoy lake living!