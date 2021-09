In popular culture, the Viking Age is portrayed as a violent adult world with women and children existing on the periphery. But were they?. Erin Halstead McGuire, Ph.D., associate teaching professor of anthropology at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada, will present a lecture in which she will discuss the Viking world one in which women and children were prominent. The lecture, “Whim Rules the Child: The Archaeology of Childhood in Scandinavian Scotland,” will take place on Monday, September 27, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO