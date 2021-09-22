CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Why Did Tolkien Write The Lord of the Rings? Everything We Know So Far

By 10:35 PM
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings books are among thousands of readers' all-time favorites. The tomes were written beautifully and vividly. They are creative, poignant, and packed with adventures. At the same time, it reminds one of the never-ending battles between goodness and evil. Many were wondering what inspired...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another Harry Potter Book? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Will there be another Harry Potter book? Fans have been asking themselves (and the Internet!) this question since the seventh and final book of J. K. Rowling’s book series came out in 2007. Below, we provide the latest updates, considering what we know, what is a Harry Potter book, and whether there could, or should, be another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

Is Shrek 5 A Reboot Or Sequel? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Speculations of a fifth Shrek film have been around since the release of the last flick, Shrek Forever After, in 2010. Eleven years later, fans of the franchise still hold high hopes that Shrek 5 is happening. Currently, there have been rumors that Shrek 5 is in the last leg...
MOVIES
/Film

Everything We Know About Atomic Blonde 2 So Far

What do you get when you take the brutal fight choreography from "John Wick," the seductively roguish charms of James Bond, and wrap it all in a Cold War-era period piece? We have to imagine that was pretty much the gist of the (awesome-sounding) pitch for "Atomic Blonde," the 2017 action/thriller from David Leitch. Based on the 2012 graphic novel "The Coldest City," "Atomic Blonde" immediately made waves for featuring a bisexual female lead in a role that could've easily gone to exactly the same sort of leading men who've owned this genre for decades.
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Last of Us TV show: cast, story and everything we know so far

Having been green-lit by HBO back in 2020, filming for The Last of Us TV show is now well underway, and its showrunners have already confirmed an impressive cast list, an episode count for season one and hinted at tentative details as to its plot. We've also got our first...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Hobbit#Elvish
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Release Window, Cast, Plot, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Among the many surprises of The Mandalorian season 2, arguably the most shocking was the reveal that Boba Fett, the Star Wars franchise's most iconic bounty hunter, was not, in fact, rotting at the bottom of the Sarlacc pit as the galaxy's biggest doofus. Portrayed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones actor Temuera Morrison—in that case, he was playing the character's father, Jango Fett—Boba burst back into the franchise as an unlikely ally to Pedro Pascal's main Mandalorian, beating the absolute crap out of a Stormtrooper battalion with a stick and reclaiming his Beskar armor in season 2's sixth episode, "The Tragedy," directed by Robert Rodriguez. The season 2 finale of The Mandalorian offered up even more Boba-related surprises, as a mid-credits scene saw the bounty hunter violently claim Jabba the Hutt's throne on Tatooine before a smash-cut to a title: "The Book of Boba Fett."
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
epicstream.com

William Shatner Novel TekWar to Be Adapted Into Adult Animated Series

In case you didn't know, William Shatner isn't just Captain Kirk or Denny Crane, he is also an accomplished science fiction writer. Back in the late 80s and 90s, he wrote a series of science fiction novels titled TekWar which has spawned into a television series, comic book series, trading cards, and a video game. Now, it is venturing into another medium.
COMICS
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What’s Leaving Netflix — September 2021

Netflix has released a list of titles that will be leaving its service during September. This has become a monthly ritual in recent years as the ever-changing nature of media licensing means that shows can change hosts with little to no notice. However, what stands out about September’s list is how many big-hitters are leaving the service.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Phantom Menace Preview Left Original Star Wars Editor Crying in a Parking Lot

Following the revelation that iconic Star Wars editor Marcia Lucas is really no fan of the Disney sequel trilogy, describing them as "awful", further comments have now emerged showing that she pretty much hates the prequels too. In fact, Lucas felt so disheartened by 1999's Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace that it reduced her to tears, and left her wondering how George Lucas had ended up with such a shallow story considering he had such a "rich palette to tell stories with."
MOVIES
Variety

‘Babylon 5’ Reboot in Development at The CW From Original Series Creator J. Michael Straczynski

A “Babylon 5” reboot is in development at The CW, Variety has learned. Original series creator J. Michael Straczynski is onboard to write the project. He will also executive producer under his Studio JMS banner. Warner Bros. Television, which produced the original series, will produce the reboot. The new iteration of the sci-fi series is described as a “from-the-ground-up reboot.” In the series, John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things 4: New teaser trailer introduces Victor Creel and creepy haunted house storyline

Netflix has unveiled a new teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things.The clip – released over the weekend as part of the streamer’s global “Tudum” fan event – introduces viewers to a creepy, seemingly haunted home in the town of Hawkins called Creel House.It begins with a family of four moving into their new home in the Fifties. At first, everything seems idyllic but soon they begin to encounter spooky happenings, including blinking lights and mutilated animals discovered on their lawn. It then cuts to a scene of the father of the family standing ominously over what appears...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime And HBO Max This Weekend

There’s no prizes for guessing what this weekend’s biggest hit on streaming is going to be, with the sixth and final season of Lucifer now available on Netflix. As the grand finale to one of the platform’s biggest shows, the last 10 episodes of the resurrected, revived and reinvigorated series are poised to dominate both the most-watched list and the online conversation for the foreseeable future.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Best Screenwriting Books Every Writer Should Read

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Every great movie began as a blank sheet of paper. Before a filmmaker or actor can create onscreen magic, they need something to say. So it should come as no surprise that many directors and performers credit scripts for much of their success. Good screenwriters lay the foundation for the beautiful shots and memorable performances that stick with us throughout our lives. In the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
epicstream.com

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch, News and Everything You Need to Know

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Taisho Otome Fairy Tale might be just what you need this fall if you already miss The Duke of Death and His Maid. The forthcoming anime by studio Synergy SP is based on a manga written and illustrated by Kirioka Sana. With 8.29/10 on MyAnimeList, the manga has won the hearts of many fans, and the anime will hopefully do the same.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy