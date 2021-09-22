CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (M1)

(18) 7611 A1 - Unlawful Use of Computer (F3), (18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (M1), (18) 4105 (A1) Bad Checks (M1) Shuey, Bradley Thomas - (18) 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 3 additional charges. On August 20th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Lower Allen Police received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (F3)

(18) 7611 A1 - Unlawful Use of Computer (F3), (18) 3922 (A)(1) Theft by Deception (F3), (18) 4105 (A1) Bad Checks (M1) Lescouflair, Norell Desinor - (18) 7611 A1 - Unlawful Use of Computer (F3) and 2 additional charges. On September 7th, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., Lower Allen Police received...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception (M3)

Minerd, Lisa Ann - (18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception (M3) On September 6th, 2021 at 8:39 p.m., Lower Allen Police were notified of a previous theft that occurred at Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive. On August 29th, 2021 at 1:44 p.m., a middle-aged, heavy set white female with brown hair wearing a black top arrived at Walmart in a gray mini van. The female...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Deception.

FINK, Fred Matthew - Home Improvement Fraud and 1 additional charge. West Shore Regional Police currently has an active arrest warrant for Fred Matthew FINK for home improvement fraud and theft by deception. FINK is believed to be in the Harrisburg City area. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact West Shore Regional Police at 717-238-9676.
HARRISBURG, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

NIEVES-ORTIZ, Jorge Luis - Retail Theft and 1 additional charge

On Sunday, September 26, 2021 around 2:00PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the T-Mobile Store in the 1200 Block of Market Street for an active retail theft. While responding, Officer(s) located the subject on Market Street. When Officer(s) attempted to stop and speak with the suspect, he fled on foot. The suspect was located and taken into custody. He was identified as Jorge NIEVES-ORTIZ. NIEVES-ORTIZ was transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Bieber, Elaine - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

On September 14th, 2021 at around 2:20 PM, our department was dispatched to the Giant Food Store at 830 Route 15 North for a shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival officers learned that Elaine Bieber had loaded items into a shopping cart and attempted to leave with the items without paying. Bieber was apprehended and was found to be in possession of items worth $224.77. Charges have been filed with Magisterial District Court 19-3-10.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Newman, Ayanna Chanel - (1) count 7611(a)(1) - Unlaw. Use of Computer (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 16, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Ayanna C. Newman was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On October 13, 2020 around 6:00 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to call a resident in reference to a fraud. The victim was shopping on Reddit hardware swap for a computer part. He found the part he wanted for $980 from user "muglez" and ordered the part. The seller had him pay for the part through Zelle on Ayanna Newman's account. The victim paid $980 through his PNC bank account to Newman's Zelle account for the computer part. The seller told him the payment never went through so he paid two installments of $490 each on October 10th through his PNC bank account to Newman's Zelle account.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Esquilin Figueroa, Bryan - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

On September 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bryan Esquilin Figueroa was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-262-21 Reference ID: LA-20-04482c. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Theft by Failure to Make Required Disposition of Funds (F3)

On August 30th 2021, a property owner reported the theft of rent payments that had been collected by May on his behalf. An arrest warrant was obtained charging May with Theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. May was taken into custody on the warrant by CPD on September 10th 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Williams, Joshua McQueen - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1 and 1 additional charge

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then into the Beer cave. He removed 4 cases of beer, walked them out to his car, and returned to the store. He continued the same pattern, eventually removing a total of 26 cases of beer with the value $250.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

POTTEIGER, David Edward - D U I

On Saturday, September 18, 2021 around 8:00PM a West Shore Regional Police Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 300 Block of Poplar Church Road, Wormleysburg. The operator of the vehicle was identified as David Edward POTTEIGER. While conversing with POTTEIGER, he exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and / or controlled substances. POTTEIGER was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges will be filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
WORMLEYSBURG, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bell, Bernard Jerome - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 16, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bernard J. Bell was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to 3987 Capital City Mall Drive, Gold and Diamond's, inside of the Capital City Mall in reference to a theft of approximately $40,000 dollars worth of jewelry. The incident was non-active and was reported to have occurred earlier in the day. One "customer" worked to distract the employee while the suspect reached into an open display case and removed a whole tray of jewelry. The male suspect then slid the door to the display closed to conceal his theft and then walked away from the kiosk towards center court. Shortly after the male suspect departed from the kiosk, the "other customer" departed from the kiosk and is observed walking towards center court. Total estimated loss to be $40,000-$45,000 dollars.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

Williams, Joshua McQueen - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1 and 1 additional charge. On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then...
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Walmart Retail Theft

On September 19, 2021 around 8:00 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart for a non-active retail theft. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, the suspect arrived at Walmart at 11:34 AM in a white Mercury Mountaineer. The black male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a white face mask. He grabbed a cart and filled it up with merchandise and walked out without paying at 11:46 AM.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Wallet Theft and Credit Card Fraud

On September 14, 2021 around 10:40 AM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to handle a nonactive theft of a wallet and subsequent credit card fraud. On September 11, 2021 around 7:00 PM, a shopper at the Capital City Mall mislaid his wallet in the bathroom in the area of the food court. He was later notified of purchases on September 12th and 13th totaling $384.51.
PUBLIC SAFETY

