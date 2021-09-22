(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate the suspect as he left the area in a vehicle. The suspect briefly fled from the officer in his vehicle before bailing out and running on foot through the neighborhood. Susquehanna Twp. officers in conjunction with Lower Paxton Twp. officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Artie Allen, hiding in a resident's yard. Allen was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center where he was arraigned by MDJ O'Leary and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $200,000.00 bail. LPPD would like to thank STPD for their cooperation in locating and capturing Allen.

