CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConrad, Bryan W - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3. On September 6, 2021 around 8:39 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a report of non-active theft. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed officers that the theft occurred on August 25th around 10:48 PM. A white male with a beard...

cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

Related
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Walmart Retail Theft

On September 19, 2021 around 8:00 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart for a non-active retail theft. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, the suspect arrived at Walmart at 11:34 AM in a white Mercury Mountaineer. The black male suspect was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a white face mask. He grabbed a cart and filled it up with merchandise and walked out without paying at 11:46 AM.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Conrad, Bryan W - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

On September 6, 2021 around 8:39 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a report of non-active theft. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed officers that the theft occurred on August 25th around 10:48 PM. A white male with a beard wearing a black hat with American flag, surgical mask, black shirt, and shorts got out of the passenger side of a black Chevy sedan and entered the store. The male proceeded to walk back to electronics and filled up a cart. Loss prevention was able to identify several of the items to include a Samsung 2.1 Sound bar valued at $149.99 and two HP Computer Tower's valued at $199.00 each for a total of $547.99.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Minerd, Lisa Ann - (18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception (M3)

On September 6th, 2021 at 8:39 p.m., Lower Allen Police were notified of a previous theft that occurred at Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive. On August 29th, 2021 at 1:44 p.m., a middle-aged, heavy set white female with brown hair wearing a black top arrived at Walmart in a gray mini van. The female proceeded to shop through the store and went to the register to pay for her merchandise. The female only had a small purchase of about $7 and paid with a $50 bill. The employee at the register tendered the correct change of three $1 bills, two $20 bills and change before handing it to the female. The female then quickly pocketed some of the cash and showed the employee the remaining cash, claiming she only received $1 bills. The employee, convinced she messed up, then provided the customer with two additional $20 bills.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

Williams, Joshua McQueen - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1 and 1 additional charge. On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft F3

On September 6, 2021 around 8:39 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, for a report of non-active theft. Upon arrival, loss prevention informed officers that the theft occurred on August 25th around 10:48 PM. A white male with a beard... All site...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Davalos, Sean - (1 count ) Retail theft

On 09/18/2021 at 1507 hours North Coventry Police were dispatched to the Boscov’s at the Coventry Mall for a retail theft. Upon arrival, Police spoke with Loss Prevention, who stated the Defendant, Sean Davalos, selected miscellaneous men’s clothing valued at $107.49. Davalos then exited the store, passing all points of sale, without offering payment for the merchandise. Davalos was issued a summary citation for Retail Theft and processed and released.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Bell, Bernard Jerome - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3) and 1 additional charge

On September 16, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bernard J. Bell was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to 3987 Capital City Mall Drive, Gold and Diamond's, inside of the Capital City Mall in reference to a theft of approximately $40,000 dollars worth of jewelry. The incident was non-active and was reported to have occurred earlier in the day. One "customer" worked to distract the employee while the suspect reached into an open display case and removed a whole tray of jewelry. The male suspect then slid the door to the display closed to conceal his theft and then walked away from the kiosk towards center court. Shortly after the male suspect departed from the kiosk, the "other customer" departed from the kiosk and is observed walking towards center court. Total estimated loss to be $40,000-$45,000 dollars.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
crimewatchpa.com

(18) 3922 (A)(3) Theft by Deception (M3)

On September 6th, 2021 at 8:39 p.m., Lower Allen Police were notified of a previous theft that occurred at Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive. On August 29th, 2021 at 1:44 p.m., a middle-aged, heavy set white female with brown hair wearing a black top arrived at Walmart in a gray mini van. The female...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Esquilin Figueroa, Bryan - (18) 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking and 2 additional charges

On September 14, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bryan Esquilin Figueroa was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. Docket Number: CR-262-21 Reference ID: LA-20-04482c. During the months of March, August, October, November, and December of 2020, several residents of Lower Allen Township had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

Allen, Artie J - 3929(a)(1) Retail Theft (F3) and 2 additional charges

On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate the suspect as he left the area in a vehicle. The suspect briefly fled from the officer in his vehicle before bailing out and running on foot through the neighborhood. Susquehanna Twp. officers in conjunction with Lower Paxton Twp. officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Artie Allen, hiding in a resident's yard. Allen was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center where he was arraigned by MDJ O'Leary and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $200,000.00 bail. LPPD would like to thank STPD for their cooperation in locating and capturing Allen.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

3929(a)(1) Retail Theft (F3)

LP-21-019144 On 09/25/2021 at 4:17pm, Lower Paxton Police officers were dispatched to the Weis on Linglestown Rd. for an active retail theft. The suspect left the store through the "In" doors with a fully loaded down shopping cart of merchandise. A Susquehanna Twp. police officer was able to locate... All...
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Williams, Joshua McQueen - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1 and 1 additional charge

On Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:58 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at Sheetz, 1508 Cedar Cliff Drive. Around 8:21 PM, a black male arrived in a black Chrysler Aspen and parked on the drive thru entrance side. He walked into the door and then into the Beer cave. He removed 4 cases of beer, walked them out to his car, and returned to the store. He continued the same pattern, eventually removing a total of 26 cases of beer with the value $250.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Burrall, Jerry Michael - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft and 2 additional charges

On September 2nd, 2021 at 3:56 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to an active retail theft at the Weis Markets located at 1195 Lowther Road. While responding to the area, officers observed an individual matching the suspect description standing across the street. The suspect was identified as Jerry Burrall. When Burrall was stopped by police, he had in his possession a red straw used for inhaling controlled substances, a bundle of suspected heroin, and a clear plastic corner tie of a white powder substance.
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Bieber, Elaine - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

On September 14th, 2021 at around 2:20 PM, our department was dispatched to the Giant Food Store at 830 Route 15 North for a shoplifter in custody. Upon arrival officers learned that Elaine Bieber had loaded items into a shopping cart and attempted to leave with the items without paying. Bieber was apprehended and was found to be in possession of items worth $224.77. Charges have been filed with Magisterial District Court 19-3-10.
RETAIL
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Taveras, Danilo Alberto - PACC 5111 Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (F1) and 6 additional charges

On September 17, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Danilo A. Taveras was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On April 28th, 2021 at 8:57 p.m., Lower Allen Twp. Police Officers observed a black Toyota Prius operating westbound in the 3900 block of Hartzdale Drive. A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle's registration was found to be expired. The driver was identified as Danilo Taveras. Marijuana paraphernalia was observed in plain view inside the vehicle. Taveras admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on this date and also stated there was some inside the vehicle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
crimewatchpa.com

Santiago, Edwin Junior - (2) Counts Theft By Unlawful Taking (M3)

West York Police have charged Edwin Junior Santiago of York with two counts of theft after he was caught stealing packages off of two front porches in the Borough. On Friday, 9/17/21, police were called by an individual who recognized Santiago as having stolen a package from him the prior day. This individual had observed him take another package from a different porch on this date in the 1000 block of W. Poplar St., and reported this via 911.
WEST YORK, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lower Allen Township Police Department's Weekly Blotter

THEFT- On 9-20-2021 12:35 PM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to the 2400 block of MASSACHUSETTS AVE for THEFT. This Incident (LA-21-04737) is currently CLOSED. Total stolen $50. DUI-crash- On 9-20-2021 5:06 PM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to STATE ROAD at HUMMEL AVE for DUI-crash. This Incident...
RETAIL
crimewatchpa.com

Smith, Melissa - 1 Count Theft By Unlawful Taking (M1)

On 6 September 2021 an iPhone 11 was stolen from an employee at the Giant, 100 Townsedge Drive Quarryville, PA 17566. Through investigation and community assistance, the Quarryville Police identified the suspect as Melissa Smith, of Allentown, Pennsylvania. The stolen cell phone was recovered but had been damaged after the theft. As a result of these findings, the Quarryville Police charged Smith with 1 count of theft by unlawful taking. The charge was filed at district court 02-3-04 and is pending disposition.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

McCarthy, Declan Conner - 1 count Retail Theft (F)

On Sunday, August 8th. 2021, Hilltown Township Police were dispatched to the Walmart Store for a Retail Theft that just occurred. Investigation revealed the subject entered the store, selected merchandise, and then failed to pay for the merchandise. The subject fled the store after being confronted by a store employee. It was reported the subject was seen leaving the parking lot in a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser. The subsequent investigation determined Declan Conner McCarthy to be the subject of this investigation. We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating McCarthy. If you can provide any information, please submit a Tip via this Page. You can remain anonymous if you wish. Thank you!
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy