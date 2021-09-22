(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft M1

On September 16, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Bernard J. Bell was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Department. On December 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to 3987 Capital City Mall Drive, Gold and Diamond's, inside of the Capital City Mall in reference to a theft of approximately $40,000 dollars worth of jewelry. The incident was non-active and was reported to have occurred earlier in the day. One "customer" worked to distract the employee while the suspect reached into an open display case and removed a whole tray of jewelry. The male suspect then slid the door to the display closed to conceal his theft and then walked away from the kiosk towards center court. Shortly after the male suspect departed from the kiosk, the "other customer" departed from the kiosk and is observed walking towards center court. Total estimated loss to be $40,000-$45,000 dollars.

