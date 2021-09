Star Wars: Visions star Jordan Fisher wears many hats already, but he can now add Jedi Padawan to his growing list of roles and accomplishments. From Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway to Dancing with the Stars and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, chances are you’ve seen the talented multihyphenate at one point or another, but he can currently be heard (and seen) as Dan on Visions, which fuses Star Wars and anime. Once he got the role, Fisher was pleased to see that his Padawan character resembled him, which is a rare occurrence for...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO