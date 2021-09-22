CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Villanova, PA

Into the Nittany Lions' Den: Penn State Preview

By Colin Beazley, Co-Sports Editor
Villanovan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wildcats’ second road trip of the season presents a vastly different challenge than their first. The first, a season opening trip to Lehigh, was less than an hour by bus. The second, a trip to Penn State, requires a slightly longer three-hour ride. The game against Lehigh was attended by just over four thousand people, sparse attendance in a stadium seating 16,000. In Happy Valley on Saturday, empty seats will be hard to find despite Beaver Stadium’s official capacity of over 106,000. In their first trip, the Wildcats traveled to face a team that hadn’t won a game since 2019, a perennial FCS struggler and a Patriot League punching bag. Against Penn State, Villanova faces the FBS team ranked sixth in the nation, a historic Big Ten powerhouse with two national titles and a legitimate chance to contend for a third this year.

www.villanovan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Football
Villanova, PA
College Sports
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Mark Ferrante
Person
Sean Clifford
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy