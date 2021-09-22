Into the Nittany Lions' Den: Penn State Preview

The Wildcats’ second road trip of the season presents a vastly different challenge than their first. The first, a season opening trip to Lehigh, was less than an hour by bus. The second, a trip to Penn State, requires a slightly longer three-hour ride. The game against Lehigh was attended by just over four thousand people, sparse attendance in a stadium seating 16,000. In Happy Valley on Saturday, empty seats will be hard to find despite Beaver Stadium’s official capacity of over 106,000. In their first trip, the Wildcats traveled to face a team that hadn’t won a game since 2019, a perennial FCS struggler and a Patriot League punching bag. Against Penn State, Villanova faces the FBS team ranked sixth in the nation, a historic Big Ten powerhouse with two national titles and a legitimate chance to contend for a third this year.