Utah State

WATCH: Utah workshop of ‘Working Lands, Working Communities’ features keynote by Gov. Spencer Cox

 6 days ago

The opening workshop for the central policy effort of WGA Chair, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, will feature conversations between federal, state and local policymakers and stakeholders. They will examine emerging issues, share success stories, and provide a forum for the development of bipartisan strategies to improve cross-boundary management of lands, mitigate wildfire risk and restore ecosystems.

