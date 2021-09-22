CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Value Based Care in Surveillance of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer – Stephen Williams

UroToday
 6 days ago

Stephen Williams joins Ashish Kamat presenting findings on macro and microeconomics of blue light cystoscopy (BLC) with CYSVIEW® in the care of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, a Urologic Oncology Seminars and Original Investigations publication. The aim of the study was to determine the estimated budget impact to practices that incorporate blue light cystoscopy with hexaminolevulinate HCl (HAL) for the surveillance of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the clinic setting. Drs. Kamat and Williams highlight a few topics in a short discussion including the cost-benefit to my practice and my patient if I use blue light, the differential costs in different settings, as well as things we have learned through our use of BLC in the United States that may help other countries starting to use blue light cystoscopy more.

www.urotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

New Standard of Care in Cervical Cancer

The new standard of care for women with persistent, recurrent, or perhaps primary metastatic cervical cancer should be pembrolizumab added to chemotherapy with bevacizumab in [the] biomarker-positive population. That declaration was made by Raza Mirza, MD, chief oncologist at Copenhagen University Hospital in Denmark, who was invited to discuss the...
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Cell-Based Pro-Drug Strategy for Pancreatic Cancer

PharmaCyte Biotech, which specializes in cell-based treatments for cancer and diabetes has announced that its clinical trial product, CypCaps™, remains stable and active after 18 months when stored at -80°C. The next timepoint milestone for the product comes at 24 months. CypCaps are genetically engineered human cells, specifically engineered to treat unresectable pancreatic cancer, and encapsulated using PharmaCyte’s Cell-in-a-Box® technology.
CANCER
biospace.com

Nektar Therapeutics Pairs NKTR-255 with Bavencio in Bladder Cancer Study

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics are climbing after the company announced a multi-partner collaboration in oncology with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. The companies will assess NKTR-255, Nektar's interleukin-15 receptor agonist, in combination with Bavencio (avelumab), a PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in a Phase II study.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Astellas Pharma's Bladder Cancer Treatment Scores Approval In Japan

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) has approved Astellas Pharma Inc's (OTC: ALPMF) Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma that has progressed after anti-cancer chemotherapy. Enfortumab vedotin is the first and only antibody-drug conjugate approved in Japan for patients with advanced urothelial cancer. The approval is...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Taletrectinib Signals Activity in ROS1-Positive Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

According to early clinical trial results, taletrectinib can induce responses in patients with ROS1-positive non–small cell lung cancer. The investigational next-generation ROS1/NTRK inhibitor taletrectinib (AB-106) has demonstrated preliminary activity in patients with ROS1-positive non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to interim result from the phase 2 TRUST clinical trial announced in a press release by Innovent Biologics, Inc and AnHeart Therapeutics Co., Ltd.1.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Novel Biomarkers for the Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is currently treated with surgery, radiotherapy, immunotherapy or chemotherapy, depending on the stage of disease. Immunotherapy has been found to be effective in the treatment of NSCLC and can improve the life expectancy of some patients, however, immunotherapy is not effective in all patients. Current biomarkers are not always able to predict therapeutic response.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mutant collagen COL11A1 enhances cancerous invasion

Collagens are the most abundant proteins in the body and comprise the basement membranes and stroma through which cancerous invasion occurs; however, a pro-neoplastic function for mutant collagens is undefined. Here we identify COL11A1 mutations in 66 of 100 cutaneous squamous cell carcinomas (cSCCs), the second most common U.S. cancer, concentrated in a triple helical region known to produce trans-dominant collagens. Analysis of COL11A1 and other collagen genes found that they are mutated across common epithelial malignancies. Knockout of mutant COL11A1 impairs cSCC tumorigenesis in vivo. Compared to otherwise genetically identical COL11A1 wild-type tissue, gene-edited mutant COL11A1 skin is characterized by induction of β1 integrin targets and accelerated neoplastic invasion. In mosaic tissue, mutant COL11A1 cells enhanced invasion by neighboring wild-type cells. These results suggest that specific collagens are commonly mutated in cancer and that mutant collagens may accelerate this process.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Cysview#Hexaminolevulinate#Nmibc#Blc#Facs#Urologic Research#Co Director Department#Utmb Health System#Mbbs#Department Of Urology#Division Of Surgery#Urotoday#High Value Care
MedPage Today

Novel ADC Promising in Certain Non-Squamous Lung Cancers

A novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) yielded responses in about a fourth of patients with heavily pretreated, MET-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a multicenter phase II trial showed. The highest objective response rate with telisotuzumab vedotin was in the group with non-squamous NSCLC and EGFR wild-type disease, in which 35.1%...
CANCER
Moultrie Observer

MEDICAL COLUMN: Cancers of the bladder and kidneys

Renal Cell Carcinoma is a cancer, which originates from the outermost layer of the kidney and is the most common type of kidney cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 76,000 new cases and approximately 14,000 deaths occur in the U.S. each year from this kind of cancer. Although there may be cancers that are more common in this country such as lung cancer or breast cancer, the number of reported cases of renal cell carcinoma has been growing over the last 25 years and it is a topic worth learning about.
UroToday

The Efficacy of Enzalutamide + ADT vs Placebo + ADT in Patients Who Received Prior Antiandrogen Therapy in the ARCHES Study – Neal Shore

Neal Shore joins Alicia Morgans to discuss his presentation from the American Urologic Association (AUA) annual meeting titled "Enzalutamide in Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer Patients Who Received Prior Anti androgen Therapy: PostHoc Analysis of ARCHES." This post hoc analysis aimed to evaluate the efficacy of enzalutamide + androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus placebo + ADT in patients who received prior antiandrogen therapy before study randomization.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Nature.com

Mapping of truncated O-glycans in cancers of epithelial and non-epithelial origin

Novel immunotherapies targeting cancer-associated truncated O-glycans Tn (GalNAcα-Ser/Thr) and STn (Neu5Acα2–6GalNacα-Ser/Thr) are promising strategies for cancer treatment. However, no comprehensive, antibody-based mapping of truncated O-glycans in tumours exist to guide drug development. Methods. We used monoclonal antibodies to map the expression of truncated O-glycans in >700 tissue cores representing healthy...
CANCER
transylvaniatimes.com

Pardee Expands Cancer Care Team

Pardee UNC Health Care continues to expand its cancer care team with the addition of Alexander Tremont, D.O., a hematologist and oncologist to its medical oncology team at Hendersonville Hematology and Oncology at Pardee. Tremont has special interest in treating all adult cancers and hematologic disorders with an emphasis on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
verywellhealth.com

What Is Met Exon 14 Skipping in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer?

MET exon 14 (METex14) skipping is an uncommon gene mutation found in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Patients with this mutation may respond well to treatments that target the gene alteration. METex14 skipping accounts for approximately 3% to 4% of metastatic NSCLC. MET is short for the mesenchymal-epithelial transition gene....
CANCER
ajmc.com

In Cancer Care, Turning Attention to Transitions, SDOH

The second day of Patient-Centered Oncology Care® 2021 featured a panel discussion, “Oncology Care Transitions: Bridging the Gaps Across the Patient Journey.”. What Joseph Alvarnas, MD, calls “the patient journey” in cancer treatment is never easy, but it is less perilous if each step makes sense, if the patient is not left to find their own way from appointment to appointment, and if someone thinks about other needs—like the days of work being missed or the food not coming into the house.
DUARTE, CA
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy