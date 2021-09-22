Value Based Care in Surveillance of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer – Stephen Williams
Stephen Williams joins Ashish Kamat presenting findings on macro and microeconomics of blue light cystoscopy (BLC) with CYSVIEW® in the care of patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, a Urologic Oncology Seminars and Original Investigations publication. The aim of the study was to determine the estimated budget impact to practices that incorporate blue light cystoscopy with hexaminolevulinate HCl (HAL) for the surveillance of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the clinic setting. Drs. Kamat and Williams highlight a few topics in a short discussion including the cost-benefit to my practice and my patient if I use blue light, the differential costs in different settings, as well as things we have learned through our use of BLC in the United States that may help other countries starting to use blue light cystoscopy more.www.urotoday.com
