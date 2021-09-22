CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Disappearance of Princess Phoenix

By Sage Sherburne
Once upon a time, in a far away land called far, far, far, very far, extremely far land. Or Hollywood adjacent they like to call it. Lived a family who were royalty: Queen Artemis, King Eagle, Prince Apollo, Prince Central and Princess Phoenix. They all were very powerful and controlled the important elements and seasons. Artemis could manipulate water and winter. Eagle could manipulate fire and summer. Apollo could manipulate air and Spring. And Central could manipulate earth and fall. But as the youngest, Phoenix was the most powerful and could control all four elements; and all four seasons; and if she concentrated hard enough, I bet she could turn them into a powerful storm that could wipe out their enemies and an entire village. (I’d hate to get on her bad side).

