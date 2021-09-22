Changes at Holyoke High School

A lot has changed in the world in the past twenty one months. A big change that everyone can easily guess is Covid-19. This highly transmissible virus has resulted in various changes, including having to wear masks, the restriction of going to big events and even going to school. Many schools have implemented new protocols in order to ensure the health safety of all teachers, staff, and students. The real question is has our school, Holyoke High School, made an impactful change that ensures our safety?