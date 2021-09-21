CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorian construction industry shutdown following CFMEU protest

By Jake Jamieson
happymag.tv
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction sites across metropolitan Melbourne will come to a standstill for two weeks following a fiery protest from workers. The Victorian government met with Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU), following the clash outside of Union headquarters in the CBD. Workers were protesting the new industry restrictions that...

happymag.tv

#Construction Industry#Construction Workers#Cfmeu#Victorian#Mining And Energy Union#Industrial Relations#Nsw#Therealrukshan#Suzandelibasic
