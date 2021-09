It is that time of the year again. If I am to maneuver through the remaining quarter of 2021, it is time to do some desk cleaning. Let us get started!. First, a tip-of-the Morgan hat to my Uncle Joe Morgan of Milroy, Mifflin County. An artifact of southern Huntingdon County, Uncle Joe was honored recently on the “old codger’s” 90th birthday (I did not say that, credit the words to his wife, Nancy).