7820 Arbor Ponds Ct, New Kent, VA 23124

QUICK MOVE IN! The rolling hills and vast tree line that adorn the newly developed swimming pool and clubhouse community of Ladysmith Village are but few of the features that make this an excellent family community. We created the new Sidney w/ that in mind. It is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. To further enhance the “turnkey and live” experience our homes present a state-of-the-art Smart Home ensemble, Window Blinds, and an Irrigation System for their professionally designed landscaping. For car care, storage or hobbies each home has a 2-car garage with remote entry.

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO