New Kent County, VA

7820 Arbor Ponds Ct, New Kent, VA 23124

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GENOA with FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT and Home Office! This home has a partial stone exterior, 2 car garage, and finished basement. On the first floor, there is a formal dining room and spacious great room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gourmet island, upgraded cabinets, and gas cooking. There is a light filled morning room off of the kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main level and has a 4' extension, tray ceiling, and upgraded bathroom w/jetted tub. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom w/double bowl vanity, an open loft area, and a spacious bonus room. The finished walk out basement has a rec room, morning room, and full bathroom! The design interior package is upgraded to SOHO III. The seller has taken incredible care of this home with many additional upgrades with planation shutters, exterior generator connection, composite decking, 6 zone irrigation system. These upgrades from the builders package total approx $34,000....Priced to sell this home will not last.

Richmond.com

4610 Butte Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Steps to the beautiful James River & Huguenot Flat Water! This charming Cape Cod offers 3/4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths with a nice open floor plan. The bright entry foyer with coat closet leads to the generous sized formal dining room. Step through the arch to the vaulted living room with endless natural light that overlooks the beautiful private yard. The white kitchen features granite counters, a breakfast nook and sliding doors that lead to the rear deck and patio area. The first floor primary suite includes full bath & walk in closet. There is an additional bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite ceramic bath. The second level has a separate entrance w/a small kitchenette, a bedroom/office and cozy sitting area. The basement and garage offers ample storage. Original outbuildings, a covered patio, and charming gardens are some of the special features. Incredible location that feels so private yet close to shopping (River Road Shopping Center & Stoney Point) & other conveniences. Originally a poultry farm, the grounds are spectacular and lush with beautiful plantings in the most private, secluded setting. Enjoy living close to the wonderful James!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

1758 East Blvd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Come see this move-in ready home in the highly sought after community of Walnut Hill. Fresh paint and new fixtures throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have tile surrounding tub and shower and new vanities. Hardwood floors in main living areas. New roof. New thermal windows. New waterheater. Enjoy the weather in the screened porch right off of the dining room or on the patio beneath just outside of the finished walkout basement. Attached storage shed that could also be used as a workshop. *More pictures coming soon!
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

3801 Seasons Ln, Henrico, VA 23223

Welcome to KENSINGTON MEADOWS in Eastern Henrico! Featuring a brand new single-family home community off of Laburnum Avenue, convenient to I-64, I-295 and the White Oak Village shopping center! MEET THE ALLEGHENY! This single-family home with beautiful partial stone exterior allows today’s families to easily spend time together or spread out. The convenient family entry off the 2-car garage controls clutter. The inviting family room opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, so entertaining is easy. The kitchen, with it's standard oversized island, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, and ALL stainless appliances, is truly a chef's dream! Even opt to extend the living space outdoors with a rear covered porch! Upstairs you'll find four bedrooms, or three bedrooms and a loft for more gathering space. Your luxury owner's suite comes complete with a walk-in closet and double vanity bath. Come see all The Allegheny has to offer! It’s all here - the homes in Kensington Meadows feature beautiful custom exteriors with partial stone or brick and sod & irrigation in the front & side yards!
Richmond.com

309 Blackwater Dr, Petersburg, VA 23805

Welcome to 309 Blackwater Drive! This one story rancher offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom & 1,248 sqft of living space. Great sized backyard, hardwood floors throughout, two living room areas, and a spacious kitchen. Grab your tools and paint! Perfect investment opportunity- home needs some TLC. Home is being sold AS-IS.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

7319 Lancewood Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23832

The Potomac is one of Shurm Homes' most popular floor plans. This one will come appointed with 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lights, pendant lights over the kitchen island. The convenience of a 1st-floor suite with a full bath is something you will be glad you have in your home. Upstairs the loft adds an additional living space. This home boasts walk-in storage and pull-down attic stairs. Relax on your front porch or enjoy cooking out on your deck. This is the final section of Pennwood Estates. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful, boutique community with easy access to 150,288, Pocahontas State Park, and shopping and dining on Hull Street, Midlothian, and Route 10. The estimate of completion is April 2022.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

107 Arlington Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Colonial Heights - Nice Two Story with Full Front Porch has 4 bedrooms and two Full Baths!! Extra lot with In Ground Pool surrounded by Privacy Fence! Large entry Foyer, Living and Dining room with Hardwood Flooring. The 4 Bedrooms Upstairs have carpet over Hardwood. Large Carport and plenty of off street parking! Partial Basement - Unfinished. Also comes with Two Sheds, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Beautifully Landscaped! Property is being sold As-Is. Call today!!
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Richmond.com

7401 Lexington Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Home Sweet Home! Yes, you will absolutely love and want to call it home! It has been a well-cared-for, one-owner home. So when you first pull up you will be amazed at the extra-large concrete driveway with plenty of parking for cars, an RV or a boat. There is a detached 36' x 26' oversized garage with a separate workshop, separate storage shed (hobby center) with electricity/ AC window unit and a fenced iron/wooden fence (2019 installed) in the rear yard for your pets if need be. Quality vinyl siding and brick, new top-of-the-line roof (2019), Bosch dual zone heat pumps (2019). Front and rear porch and separate enclosed sunroom, the wheelchair ramp can stay or go. Inside you will find beautiful hardwood floors throughout and LVP flooring, Peachtree windows, 2 hot water heaters (one new), study/office room, atrium, vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, family room, formal living and dining room, wood-burning fireplace, library, French doors, pocket doors, walk-in closet with organized shelves, jetted tub, Jenn-Air cooktop, double oven, backsplash, custom pantry cabinets, new dishwasher, Refrigerator and Speed Queen Washer and dryer convey. There is 1-year Cinch home warranty provided.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

4041 Foxrest Ter, Powhatan, VA 23139

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom (additional bonus room with closet that could be used as Rec Room/Office/Man-Cave), 2.5 bath home (2,243 sq. ft.) w/ special features such as: vinyl windows; newer heating and air conditioning units (2016); freshly stained 2-tier back deck; screened-in back porch; full walk-in crawlspace; fresh interior paint; 2nd floor laundry room; all located in a lovely neighborhood with no HOA. The Formal Dining Room greets you with chair railing, tons of natural light, and hardwood flooring. The spacious Great Room has ample space along with views to the Eat-In Kitchen, gas burning fireplace, and screened-in back porch access. The Eat-In Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry, and a large picturesque window overlooking your backyard. The Primary Bedroom (2nd floor) has a nicely sized walk-in closet and en-suite private bathroom. Bedrooms #2 & #3 are also located on this floor. With it's own private stairs & walk-in closet, the Rec/Office/Work-Out Room will soon become your favorite spot in the house. The attached 1.5 car garage has matted flooring and also has storage and workbench. Comcast available. Come inside and see for yourself!
POWHATAN, VA
The Baltimorean

Baltimore-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Move-in ready & waiting for YOU! Brand new carpet & vinyl just installed! Located in the Harundale neighborhood of Glen Burnie, this charming ranch-style
BALTIMORE, MD
Richmond.com

8412 Oconnor Ct Unit#1, Henrico, VA 23228

This 100% TURN KEY Lower Level, Garden Condominium Home is conveniently located in the West End’s Shannon Green. This unit has tons of natural light which brightens the large family space and highlights the new wooden bar top which is open to the kitchen making it easy to entertain. Quality updates include new stainless steel appliances, new vinyl flooring, new bathroom vanities and fresh paint throughout. The primary bedroom includes a full bath and walk-in closet to maximize space & storage. This highly walkable unit has shopping just one block away!! Ready for a new homeowner to love or for an investor to love to rent!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3062 Montfort Loop, Henrico, VA 23294

Welcome to this lovely newly updated townhome. The entryway has beautiful slate tiles. The kitchen is updated with new cabinetry, countertops, wooden blinds and new appliances! The living room is large with a fireplace with plenty of room to entertain. There are new wooden blinds and beautiful new plank flooring. The living room opens out onto a lovely deck with an enclosed back yard. The upstairs has nice sized rooms with good closet spaces. The primary suite has nice light, good closet, new wooden blinds and an updated bathroom. This is a fully updated beautiful townhome. A must see. This is a great home that is conveniently located in the West End to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and major roads.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

Lot 10 Evergreen Dr, Amelia, VA 23002

NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME UNDER WAY! Only Minutes to Chesterfield, this 1900+ SqFt CUSTOM One Level Home with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths offers plenty of Family Space and Quality Amenities. The OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN features a Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room with VAULTED CEILING, RECESSED LIGHTING, GAS FIREPLACE, PATIO DOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS and CENTER ISLAND. The Master Bedroom includes A VAULTED CEILING and Private Bath with HIS & HER Closets, Shower Stall and Double sinks. The 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are positioned on the opposite side of the house with Walk-in Closets and a Shared Bath. ENJOY the peace and quiet of this 3 Acre WOODED lot from the 8’ x 30’ MASONRY COVERED FRONT PORCH or 12’ x 16’ WOODEN REAR DECK. This Home is definitely a Country Charmer!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

2017 Smokey Rd, King William, VA 23009

WATERFRONT! GARAGE, POOL, FISH, HUNT, PRIVACY-Stunning Quality Darrell Kellum built Ranch on 5.5 Acre Level beautifully manicured Pond Lot! This pristine 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home built in 2017, but feels BRAND NEW! Front Porch leads to a Vaulted Family Rm w/Ceiling Fan, LVP flooring & Custom built Barn doors. Split plan has Primary BR w/ large Walk in Closet & Full Bath w/double vanities. 3 Feet was added to this plan to offer even more space in Dining/Kitchen area w/ custom cabinets, Corian tops, S/S Appliances, LVP flooring, under cabinet lights, Rec lights, Custom made Island w/shiplap & pendant lighting. 2 Bedrooms on opposite side w/ Bath in middle. Mud Room has Pantry/Closet & Laundry Area. OUTSIDE is AMAZING! Large shared Pond stocked with plenty of Bass, 20x20 Open rear Deck & 20x20 covered deck w/ 20x32 around the above ground 24' Round POOL! Custom Bar area w/TV mount & Neon lighting! 23x15 Sand/Firepit area, Metal Garage 30x35 is heated/cooled with it's own 2-ton HVAC, 20x34 Lean-To, Elec Doors, Custom Built U-shaped BAR, Keyless Entry for house & Garage. Professionally Landscaped everywhere, even the Garage area! This property has it all, you'll never want to leave home!
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

6623 Sacagawea St., Caroline, VA 22546

QUICK MOVE IN! The rolling hills and vast tree line that adorn the newly developed swimming pool and clubhouse community of Ladysmith Village are but few of the features that make this an excellent family community. We created the new Sidney w/ that in mind. It is a 4B/2.5BA, 2 story w/basement that includes a finished rec space, unfinished storage,& full rough-in for a future bathroom. The main level is a testament to the open concept which includes a stunning kitchen that opens over the 7’ bar style island into the dining and great rooms which just speaks to entertaining. Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances certainly brings out the zest of the Granite Counter Tops. The 2nd level features the spacious primary suite, w/dbl vanity BA, and a large walk in closet. 3 addtl bedrooms upstairs, one can convert easily to an office. All our homes come with a complete Whirlpool appliance pkg., incl. Washer and Dryer. To further enhance the “turnkey and live” experience our homes present a state-of-the-art Smart Home ensemble, Window Blinds, and an Irrigation System for their professionally designed landscaping. For car care, storage or hobbies each home has a 2-car garage with remote entry.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6880 S James Madison Highway, Buckingham, VA 23936

Tucked in the countryside is this well built home. The home has 8.57 acres for you to roam and search for peace and quiet. Wonder thru the woods to the Willis River and listen to the flow of the water. Sit on the front porch or grill and relax on the back deck with no view of neighbors. Come inside to a great room living, dining and kitchen. The master has a walk-in closet and a full bath on-suite with double sinks. The additional 2 bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of home with a hallway entrance. 2nd bath has a linen nook with room to store towels and overflow supplies. Large laundry room offers a pantry, the water heater closet and washer and dryer. Exit to rear deck thru kitchen or the door in the laundry room. Nice winding drive takes you to home that sits off of the highway. There is lots of room to play and live here.
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9509 Farleigh Way, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome home to this beautiful Madison plan built in 2021. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, a loft and finished third floor for extra space! The downstairs comes complete with study, dining room with full tap room/butler's pantry for entertaining. The spacious family room is open to the kitchen and comes with a gas fireplace and built in bookshelves. The owner's bedroom is stunning with a tray ceiling, SPECTACULAR bathroom with a stall shower AND freestanding tub. The owner's closet is finished with custom built-ins for ample storage. Also featured is a large screened in porch perfect for entertaining. This house has everything for the family ready to move in! FEATURED DURING HOMEARAMA FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER ON WEEKENDS.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

0 Riverside Dr, New Kent, VA 23089

A builder's dream, this lot is being sold in package with 2 other lots with a legal description of TURNERS NECK ESTATES 6.70 AC DB 486/884 PB 10/43 and TURNERS NECK ESTATES 8.03 AC DB 486/884 PB 10/15. Tax Parcel ID's are 51-2-b-4, 51-2-b-5, 51-2-b-6. The total acreage of all 3 lots is 21.81 acres. Lots will not be sold separately.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

6039 Ironworks Ct, Hanover, VA 23111

Beautiful Cape with so much space in a great area. New flooring throughout, plank and carpet. Open kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry and all stainless steel appliances that do convey with the property. Samsung washer and dryer as well. Large living room that expands into the kitchen. Full bath downstairs, along with 2 great size bedrooms. Upstairs you will find another full bath, along with 2 additional oversized bedrooms, completed with closets and ceiling fans. Freshly pained throughout. Seller is offer an AHS home warranty.
HANOVER, VA

