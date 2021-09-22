7820 Arbor Ponds Ct, New Kent, VA 23124
The GENOA with FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT and Home Office! This home has a partial stone exterior, 2 car garage, and finished basement. On the first floor, there is a formal dining room and spacious great room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open and has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gourmet island, upgraded cabinets, and gas cooking. There is a light filled morning room off of the kitchen. The master bedroom is on the main level and has a 4' extension, tray ceiling, and upgraded bathroom w/jetted tub. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom w/double bowl vanity, an open loft area, and a spacious bonus room. The finished walk out basement has a rec room, morning room, and full bathroom! The design interior package is upgraded to SOHO III. The seller has taken incredible care of this home with many additional upgrades with planation shutters, exterior generator connection, composite decking, 6 zone irrigation system. These upgrades from the builders package total approx $34,000....Priced to sell this home will not last.richmond.com
