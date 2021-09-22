CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enraged beaver mauls and almost kills elderly man in freak rabid attack

Cover picture for the articleMark Pieraccini was viciously attacked by a rabies-infected beaver while he was taking a dip in a remote countryside pond that he has frequented for many years. The man was so badly mauled that doctors say he is 'lucky to be alive' after having almost bled to death. He explains having suffered from multiple punctured wounds, flesh torn from his limbs and lacerations throughout his torso, back and scalp, likely due to the beaver's razor sharp teeth.



