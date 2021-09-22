CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curious Relics #022: The Winchester Liberator Shotgun!

By Sam.S
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the misunderstood and mythical Liberator Pistol. I went over the history, variations, current productions, specifications, and operation. Today, thanks to the Cody Firearms Museum, we are leaping into a Vietnam War-era invention originally conceived for the same reasons as the World War Two Liberator Pistols, the Winchester Liberator Shotgun. Let’s dive right into the rabbit hole!

AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Athlon Optics Talos BTR 1-4x24mm LPVO

The low power variable optic, or LPVO, can no longer be called a fad. Quick to popularity within the shooting community, the LPVO was also quick to be adopted. Recently, the Sig TANGO6T was adopted as the new standard optic for the U.S. Army. There are a ton of variations of this versatile design, but I want to focus on one in particular. Athlon Optics is a company that I’m sure all of you are well aware of. They’re often praised for the quality they offer at affordable prices. Today, I want to give you my thoughts on the Athlon Talos BTR 1-4x24mm LPVO. Could this be the perfect scope for your next hunt?
CALIFORNIA STATE
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: 1940 Speed Loading – John Garand Patent En-Block Clip Loader

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a Garand clip loader from the 1940s. En-block clips, if you are not familiar are a peculiar shape to describe. Imagine a stamped metal box with two ends cut down the middle and curved in and one whole side open… tried my best. This neat old clip loader works a lot like a modern-day charging magazine loader in which rounds are stacked horizontally or vertically and basically shoved into a magazine. The en-block clips can be loaded by hand and with a little practice that can be loaded a lot like a double-stack magazine can be.
JOHN GARAND
AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Axil GS Digital (Ghost Stryke) Earbuds

As hearing protection has evolved over the years we have seen the technology progress from simple earplugs you stuff into your ear to obstruct loud sounds all the way to Bluetooth hearing protection products that allow you to receive phone calls and listen to music while at the range. It is impressive to realize how far the technology has come especially when you can get your hands on it for a first-hand experience. That is exactly why we reached out to Axil to try some of their latest tech in hearing protection with the GS Digital (Ghost Stryke) Earbuds.
RETAIL

