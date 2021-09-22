Proposed 2022 budget advertised for SGSC

FORT BRANCH — In a quick six minute meeting, the South Gibson School Corporation Board of Trustees approved a number of agenda items. The board approved advertisement of the projected 2022 budget. Assistant Superintendent Tim Armstrong reported the assessed valuation on which the levy is based was reported at nearly $790 million. The school is advertising a tax rate of 33.5 cents per $100 assessed valuation for debt service and nearly 72 cents per $100 AV for operations. The budget for education is nearly $13.99 million, debt service is $2.9 million and operations is nearly $8.5 million.