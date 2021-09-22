Summons - Juan Garza Ramos

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO: Juan Garza Ramos State of South Carolina, Court of Common Pleas in the County of Dorchester: YOU ARE HEREBY required to answer within thirty (30) days after the service thereof, exclusive of the date of such service, and if you fail to answer Defendant/Third-Party Plaintiff SC Exteriors Services, LLC's Answer to Plaintiffs' Amended Complaint and Third-Party Complaint in this action within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in Defendant/Third-Party Plaintiff SC Exteriors Services, LLC's Answer to Plaintiffs' Amended Complaint and Third-Party Complaint filed in the Court of Common Pleas in Dorchester County, South Carolina, on August 20, 2021 in the action captioned as: Clifford Jones, Jane Does 1-100, and John Does 1-100, Plaintiffs, vs. Allura USA LLC, Plycem USA LLC d/b/a Allura, Plycem USA Inc., SC Exteriors Services, LLC, Crescent Homes SC, LLC, Jane Does 1-l 00, and John Does 3-100, Defendants. SC Exteriors Services, LLC, Third-Party Plaintiff, v. Jose Dias Rodrigues and Juan Garza Ramos, Third-Party Defendants. CASE NO.: 2020-CP-08-02628 BY: Jenny C. Honeycutt, Esquire BEST HONEYCUTT, P.A. P.O. Box 13466 Charleston, South Carolina 29422 Attorneys for SC Exteriors Services, LLC AND Christy E. Mahon, Esquire SWEENY, WINGATE & BARROW, P.A. PO Box 12129 Columbia, SC 29211 T: (803) 256-2233 cem@swblaw.com AD# 1961535.