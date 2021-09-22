CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Santoso: Joins Detroit's practice squad

 5 days ago

The Lions signed Santoso to their practice squad Wednesday. Santoso was Carolina's kicker during the season opener. The 26-year-old made both of his field-goal attempts, but he missed an extra point and was later waived by the Panthers. The Minnesota product will look for a fresh start as he joins the Lions' practice squad.

