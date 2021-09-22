CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, MI – Kathleen Dawn Brennan, age 65, of Marquette, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Trillium Hospice House. Born April 5, 1956, in Marquette, a daughter of Marvin and Jacqueline (DeVries) Heitman, Kathleen was raised in Marquette and graduated a year early from Marquette Senior High School with the Class of 1973. She attended a year at Northern Michigan University before moving to California where she was employed designing computer chips. On September 18, 1982, Kathleen married Michael Wood Brennan, in California, and together the couple made their home in San Diego where a son, Michael, was born. The family later relocated to England for several years where another son, Sean, and a daughter, Megan, were added to the family. Once the children were born, Kathleen devoted herself to being a stay-at-home mom. Eventually the family returned to California and the children finished growing up in Calabasas, California. In 2014, Kathleen returned to Marquette. Her hobbies and special interests included puzzles, reading, gardening, and a love and appreciation of art. She loved animals and especially enjoyed horseback riding, having completed in English horse jumping show events while living in England.

